World Whiskey Society introduces Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector’s Case Straight Bourbon Whiskey

If you read our whiskey-related news stories often, you know that the World Whiskey Society doesn’t mess around when it releases a new whiskey. While it’s well-known for its rare, limited-edition expressions, its latest release takes that to a new level. That’s because it’s releasing the Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector’s Case Straight Bourbon whiskey.

This timeless bourbon was matured to perfection for ten years. The result is a memorable whiskey that the brand says begins with a nose of sweet caramel, buttered cornbread, orange peels, chocolate malt, and a gentle kiss of spice. The palate blends rye spice, caramel, chocolate, and a light fruit flavor that rolls throughout. The finish is long, spicy, and sweet, with notes of tobacco, chocolate, and chili peppers.

But, since it’s called Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector’s Case Straight Bourbon whiskey, you better believe it comes in an over-the-top case that’s sure to be the envy of all your whiskey-loving friends. First, the whiskey is bottled in an incredible decanter. But that’s just the start. This set also features a dual-purpose 2-in-1 cork gun stopper and display revolver.

“We are excited to introduce this special collector’s case,” Alex Kogan, CEO of the World Whiskey Society, said in a press release.

“This bourbon, paired with the innovative stopper and display revolver, creates a unique whiskey experience, making it a rare offering that collectors will treasure for years to come.”

Where can I buy it?

The Doc Holliday 10-Year-Old Special Edition Collector’s Case is available at the World Whiskey Society online shop for the suggested retail price of $249.

