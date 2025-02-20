 Skip to main content
Firestone Walker teases new film on pro female surfer

A top surfer on highs, lows, and mental health

By
Surfer Lakey Peterson.
805 Beer

Firestone Walker has been dabbling in the filmmaking world as of late. The west coast brewery, via its sporty 805 Beer label, just dropped a trailer for an upcoming film it created. Titled Making Waves, the movie spotlights pro surfer Lakey Peterson and the ups and down of her remarkable career chasing waves.

A bit of a comeback story, the film touches on Peterson just missing out on the cut for the Olympic surfing team. Her inspiring resilience is on full display and currently, the seventh ranked surfer in the circuit. The Santa Barbara native, now 30, has been a pro since 2012.

Firestone Walker 8ZERO5.
805 Beer / 805 Beer

She’s the first pro female surfer to land an aerial, a feat she accomplished way back in 2009. Since, she’s become a model citizen for the sport and a role model for countless big wave enthusiasts.

“Lakey’s journey embodies everything 805 Beer stands for—perseverance, passion, and pushing limits,” said Dustin Hinz, chief marketing officer of Firestone Walker Brewing Company. “Through ‘Making Waves,’ we’re honored to share her story – one of resilience, self-discovery, and the unbreakable bond between a surfer and the ocean. It’s a film about living with purpose, taking risks, and carving your own path.”

Firestone Walker started in California in 1996. The label has grown to become one of the biggest on the west coast scene. 805 Beer is the brand’s lighter lineup of beer, including a blonde ale and Mexican-style lager.

Check out the trailer here. The full movie drops on March 1st, a fitting date given that it’s the beginning of Women’s History Month. And check out our related beer news pieces on new clear beer as well as a new Dogfish Head beer.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
