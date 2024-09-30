Firestone Walker drops NA beer

 Skip to main content
Firestone Walker drops refreshing non-alcoholic blonde ale

By
Cheers to an endless summer. California brewery Firestone Walker is celebrating with a refreshing non-alcoholic blonde ale. Perfect for those who are struggling with the change in seasons, this beer reminds of a sunny beach and is an ideal post-workout sipper.

The easy-drinking ale is called 8ZERO5 and is the first of its kind for Firestone Walker. It marks a continuation of the brand’s pursuit of an outdoors-y audience. The label has been slanging 805 Cerveza as of late, bringing on pro surfers to help market the light lager.

The beer is nothing if not sprightly, coming in at around 60 calories and 0.5% ABV. Apparently, Firestone Walker brewmaster Matt Bynildson has been fine-tuning the release for about two years. The evolution of the beer included trials on many of the athletes the brand works with. In the end, the overriding objective was to craft something strikingly similar to the label’s popular 805 Blonde Ale.

“We’ve tasted and analyzed 805 Blonde Ale’s appeal exhaustively over the past ten years, and we know all of the key elements that customers love in that beer, and we wanted to capture these elements in the non-alcoholic version closely,” Brynildson said. “We worked hard, nailed it, and now we’re off to the races. We’ve got something here that can compete with anything in the non-alcoholic space, and I’m pretty stoked about it.”

Whether you’re learning to surf, looking for a good post-run beer, or just want to try the non-alcoholic route, there are more options then ever. Firestone Walker’s latest is worth a place in your fridge.

Like beer? Us too. Check out our features on the best beers in the world and our favorite beer movies.

