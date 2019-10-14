Easy 3-Ingredient Cocktails You Can Master

Just because a cocktail is delicious doesn’t mean it needs to be complicated. Yes, if the drink is made by a talented bartender in a world-class cocktail bar then sure, it can be complicated (because they have an understanding of flavor, balance, etc.). This is not the be-all, end-all of cocktails, though. There weren’t always these types of bars and people got by just fine. Why? because historically all you needed to make a cocktail was spirit, water, sugar, and bitters. Put those together and bam, cocktail. Cocktails have obviously become more involved, but that doesn’t mean that simple cocktails have disappeared. On the contrary — many cocktails today are still made using only a few ingredients.

Now, while it’s easy to go out and order a simple cocktail, it’s even easier to learn how to make them yourself. Think about the cool points you’ll get from friends and family the next time they come over when you can bust out not only an awesome Old Fashioned but eight other classic and easy drinks?

Below, you’ll find nine foolproof recipes for three-ingredient cocktails. All you’ll need to do is make sure you have the right glassware and you’ll be well on your way to having the best man cave on the block.

The Vesper

2 oz gin

.5 oz vodka

.25 oz Lillet Blonde

Garnish: Lemon peel

Method: Shake over ice and strain into a glass. Garnish with lemon peel.

White Russian

1.75 oz vodka

.75 oz coffee liqueur

1 oz cream or whole milk

Method: Fill an old fashioned glass with ice and add coffee liqueur and vodka. Float cream on top and stir.

Aperol Spritz

3 oz Prosecco

2 oz Aperol

1 oz soda water

Garnish: Orange wedge

Method: Build in a glass over ice, topping with soda water. Garnish with orange wedge.

Dark and Stormy

2 oz dark rum

3.25 oz ginger beer

Angostura bitters

Garnish: Lime wedge

Method: In a highball glass filled with ice, add rum and ginger beer. Add a few dashes of bitters and garnish with lime wedge.

Negroni

1 oz gin

1 oz Campari

1 oz sweet red vermouth

Method: Stir into a glass over ice. Garnish with an orange peel.

Old Fashioned

1.5 oz bourbon

2-3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 sugar cube

Garnish: Orange slice

Garnish: Cocktail cherry

Method: Place sugar cube in an Old Fashioned glass and soak with bitters. Muddle until dissolved, adding a few drops of water if necessary. Add a large cube of ice and bourbon. Garnish with orange slice and cherry.

Manhattan

2 oz rye whiskey

.75 oz sweet red vermouth

Angostura bitters

Garnish: Maraschino cherry

Method: Stir over ice and strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with cherry.

Moscow Mule

1.5 oz vodka

4 oz ginger beer

.25 oz lime juice

Garnish: Lime wedge

Method: Add vodka and ginger beer to copper mug filled with ice. Pour on lime juice, stir, and garnish with lime wedge.

Tequila Sunrise

1.5 oz blanco tequila

3 oz orange juice

.5 oz grenadine

Garnish: Orange wedge

Garnish: Maraschino cherry

Method: Pour tequila and orange juice into a glass filled with ice. Add grenadine, but do not stir. Garnish with orange wedge and cherry.

Article originally published January 1, 2019.

