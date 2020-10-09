25 Best Kitchen Gifts Under $25 in 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Do you know which room you spend the most time in every day? Right, the bedroom. But you’re asleep, so it’s not like you’re doing much with the space. For many people, the kitchen is the most important room in the house — it’s where meals are made and enjoyed, where homework is pored over, coffee is brewed in the morning and cocktails stirred at night. Kitchens can be a source of great pleasure when there’s the free time to open some wine, put on music or a podcast, and spend all afternoon cooking up a feast.

They can also be a high stress spot when you have half an hour to get the kids fed, the dishes rinsed, the spilled cereal cleaned off the floor, and a few bites of food into your own mouth if possible. So any gift that makes the kitchen a more pleasurable place, whether during those enjoyable evenings or manic mornings, will be a welcome gift indeed. And when said gift costs you, the gift giver, less than $25, you’ll be pretty pleased yourself.

Here are 25 kitchen gifts that cost less than $25 but will still be plenty appreciated.

Wildone Store Measuring Cup & Spoon Set

Anything that makes cooking more efficient is a good thing. In this case, it’s 16 things that are color coordinated for quick grabbing that let you measure anything from a 1/4 teaspoon to a full cup.

From Crook to Cook by Snoop Dogg

Snoop has been a respected musician for decades and, surprisingly enough, a respected chef for a number of years now as well. And he’s quite the colorful cookbook author, too. Exhibit A, this line from Billionaire’s Bacon: “This is for when you on some real player sh*t and ain’t got time for that regular swine.”

Pyrex Meal Box

These food containers are so casually brilliant you’ll wonder why they haven’t been in your life for years, as will anyone who gets this pair of perfect meal prep or leftover storage solutions.

Misto Oil Sprayer

This little oil sprayer will save its owner hundreds of dollars over the span of its “lifetime” as there will be no more need for aerosol cooking sprays. It will also mean more eco-friendly and healthy cooking, so that’s three feathers in Misto’s cap.

Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cutting Board

These gorgeous and practical bamboo cutting boards are ideal for serving appetizers or sides, perfectly functional for food prep, and look like they cost a lot more than they do, which, let’s be honest, is the operative factor here.

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer

You can pay a hundred dollars or more for a fancy multi-function meat thermometer, or you could pay less than $20 for this wonderfully reliable, easy-to-use, quick read meat thermometer that can be washed off with soapy water after use. (As in the whole thing is waterproof. And durable.)

Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother

These colorful frothers let your gift getter whip up lattes, macchiatos, or fancy hot chocolates at home, and they look great there on the counter beside the coffee maker when not in use, too.

Utopia Kitchen Steel Countertop Compost Bin

Give the gift of fresh, rich soil and reduced food waste all in an attractive package with this stainless steel countertop compost bin. It’s the perfect way to help a friend go green, and they can always use it as an ice bucket or trash can if they decide composting isn’t their thing.

XLEADER SoundAngel Waterproof Speaker

With a compact waterproof speaker, you can keep the tunes (or news or whatnot) cranking in the kitchen without the worry that spilled sauce or splashed wine will ruin the hardware. This top-rated little Bluetooth speaker is so affordable you might want to get one for yourself, too.

Wishacc Bamboo Book or Tablet Stand

This handsome little stand can be used to keep a cookbook propped up and open or a tablet or phone upright and easy to read so you can check the recipe hands-free, which is good, as hands are often pretty messy in the kitchen.

Perfectly Imperfect Life Cookbook

This easy-to-follow cookbook is ideal for people making their first forays into vegan cooking. Many of the meals are plenty hearty on their own, while there are also lots of great sides, soups, and sweet desserts.

Just Solutions Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl

Yes, some people do like it when cereal gets soggy and the milk turns all brown and gross (not to editorialize too much), but most of us prefer our cereal largely intact. This clever split bowl lets you dip your cereal-laden spoon into the milk with every bite, giving you the best of both worlds; milk and crunch.

Lotus Organic Cotton Produce Bags

These reusable, machine-washable produce bags are eco-friendly, what with removing the need for disposable plastic bags, they’re made from organic cotton, so they’re safe health-wise, and if any produce bag can be called stylish, these are as close to that as you can hope for.

Bodum French Press Coffee and Tea Maker

Once mastered, a French Press makes some of the best coffee you can enjoy. And as fancy as they might seem, they are also just about the most affordable coffee makers around. But ideally the recipient won’t know that.

Spade to Fork Indoor Herb Garden Kit

Fresh herbs can add zest to any meal, and they can’t be much fresher than those grown literally right there in the kitchen. This kit makes it easy for your friend or family member to grow herbs even if they are sans green thumb.

Hydros Water Filtering Carafe

This handsome carafe is a great way to keep water clean and cold and ready for everyday hydration and also looks great when perched in the middle of a table during a dinner party or cookout.

Rifle Paper Co. Catchall Tray

A catchall tray is a great addition to any kitchen; it gives a place for you to drop your watch, ring, or anything else you don’t want covered in whatever you’re cooking. These lovely trays also add some color even when not in use.

Earth Friendly Fruit & Veggie Wash

You can never be too safe, especially these days. This spray will easily remove dirt, bugs, and other unpleasantness from your produce without imparting any odor or taste on your foods.

Miracu Funny Kitchen Towels

Every kitchen needs towels, so why not have some fun with them? These four lighthearted kitchen towels also happen to be plenty absorbent and durable, AKA functional.

Mixallogy Margarita Cocktail Mixer

If you have tequila, fresh water, and a glass, you can have a pretty damn good margarita in all of 20 seconds when you mix in the powdery contents of these little pods. (They also offer cosmo and lemon sour mixers, by the way.)

Dumpling Cube

Folding and prepping dumplings can be time intensive. Shave some minutes off your prep time with this Dumpling cube, which does exactly what it says. Bonus, it also comes with a pastry trimmer.

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Pizza Pan

This pan is perfect for quickly cooking perfect pizzas. Its aluminum-coated steel radiates heat quickly and evenly, while the holes in the bottom ensure the pizza gets pleasantly crisp and never gets soggy.

Rachael Ray Bakeware Meatloaf/Baking Pan

Even if your giftee never uses this pan to make meatloaf, they’ll still love it for baking bread. And when they do use it for meatloaf, they’ll be thrilled at the perfect crust it creates and how evenly it cooks thick meatloaf through.

Chef’n Bananza Banana Slicer

Chopping bananas have never been easier with this slicer, which is the perfect gadget for that pudding you’ve been meaning to make.

Legende Bordeaux Rouge 2017

Great wine is to the kitchen like a hand to a glove or foot to a shoe: It just belongs there. But that doesn’t mean fine wine has to cost an arm and a leg. This excellent French wine pairs well with meats, cheeses, and conversation.

