The 7 Best Celebrity Cookbooks to Read in 2020

To eat like royalty is a feat many have dreamt of for centuries. In 2020, the idea of royalty, or celebrity, is closer than ever. While many in the top tax bracket live a luxurious life of personal chefs and five-star dinners, there are some celebrities who love to cook up their own lip-smacking culinary treats themselves. What better way to live vicariously through the rich than to eat what they eat.

The popularity of celeb cookbooks doesn’t end at just a simple collection of culinary concoctions for clout, though. The best celebrity cookbooks offer a more intimate glimpse into some of our favorite entertainers on the planet through their family traditions and favorite foods; you can learn a lot about a person based on what they like to eat.

Whether you’re looking to expand your weekly dinner options with some A-list flair or are simply a devoted fan, we’ve sifted through some of the best celebrity cookbooks that deserve to be in your kitchen.

From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen by Snoop Dogg

From his stints in the kitchen with Martha Stewart on “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” Snoop Dogg has been a known food aficionado for quite some time. “From Crook to Cook” details 50 of Snoop’s favorite home cooked meals from his own vault, including his coveted baked mac and cheese, bourbon-glazed cinnamon rolls, and an updated gin and juice cocktail formula. Each eclectic recipe is accompanied with a story from Snoop on why it’s significant, whether it’s a “certified hood classic” or a Sunday dinner staple.

F*ck, That’s Delicious: An Annotated Guide to Eating Well by Action Bronson

The New York Times says “Bronson is this era’s Homer, and F*ck, That’s Delicious is a modern-day Odyssey;” We wholeheartedly agree. American rapper, writer, and chef Action Bronson has an affinity for everything tasty, and it should come as no surprise that his cookbook of 40-plus recipes is packed with undeniably delicious meals from his childhood and travels around the world.

If you enjoy Bronson’s eclectic jokes and brilliant perspective on food, you can also watch the “F*ck, That’s Delicious” TV show.

Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits by Reese Witherspoon

If you’re a sucker for southern charm and tradition, Reese Witherspoon’s “Whiskey in a Teacup” blends everything you love about southern hospitality with bountiful comfort cuisine. The book details steps for putting together event-friendly plates like a pecan baked brie, chili pie, and hot artichoke dip, as well as Witherspoon’s stellar formula for mouthwatering cheddar biscuits.

The Tucci Table: Cooking With Family and Friends by Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci’s cookbook is rooted in his relationship with his family and the kitchen. Long before we saw Tucci on the main screen, he and his family spent much of their time in the kitchen cooking authentic and rich Italian food. Those moments and memories were compiled into this cookbook that’s brimming with lavish recipes like mushroom stuffed trout, Venetian seafood salad, and oxtail soup, coupled with irresistibly stunning photography.

Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat: A Cookbook by Chrissy Teigen

Model turned food enthusiast Chrissy Teigen has made a living by sharing delicious and healthy recipes with her fans. From comforting plates like her husband John Legend’s fried chicken with spicy honey butter to a beautifully bright cucumber soup, Teigen shares an expansive list of hearty concoctions that are easy to put together and even easier to put down the hatch.

Ziggy Marley and Family Cookbook: Delicious Meals Made With Whole, Organic Ingredients from the Marley Kitchen by Ziggy Marley

As an homage to his family and heritage, Ziggy Marley’s cookbook boasts a collection of juicy Jamaican dishes that he likes to make for his wife and five children. Like his music, Marley’s cuisine is aimed to “nourish the mind, body, and soul” with healthy, natural ingredients and luscious flavor. From tofu coconut curry and hempseed pesto to classic jerk chicken and Caribbean salsa, Marley’s updated Jamaican-inspired recipes exude the comfort we expect from the kitchen. Could this be love?

The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer by Tom Brady

Sometimes eating like the rich means finding their health secrets and applying them to your lifestyle. “The TB12 Method” isn’t exactly a cookbook, although there are recipes included, but if Father Time is beginning to appear in many areas in your life we recommend you take a few pages from Tom Brady’s book. 43-year-old Brady is still performing at a high level on the football field and much of it can be attributed to his shift toward a healthier, more natural way of training and eating. One of those shifts was a transition to a mostly plant-based diet that blends anti-inflammatory and alkaline properties. From sweet potato avocado toast to caramelized broccoli with romesco sauce, Brady’s healthy-living recipes pack a ton of championship flavor.

