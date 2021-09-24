  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Rothy’s Debuts Its First Collection of Men’s Accessories

By
Rothy's new men's carryall.
Rothy’s new men’s carryall.

After Rothy’s debuted its men’s shoe line this past spring, the fashion firm is following it up with matching gear in its first collection of men’s accessories.

After the successful inaugural shoe debut in May, Rothy’s confirmed that there is a real gap between supply and demand in the men’s market for sustainable, zero-compromise design. While there are a few sustainable men’s footwear brands out there, there are almost no options for accessories. This is where the Rothy’s mission lands: Its three new men’s accessories bring elevated yet sustainably crafted fashionable equipment to the game.

Shop the Collection

First on the list, Rothy’s men’s carryall is a versatile tote designed to fit into any lives, whether carried by hand or over the shoulder. The carryall comes complete with an adjustable, detachable strap for fit and features clever storage space and multiple pockets for all fetching needs.

Next its slim card case is meant to be a sleek addition to any and all pockets, combining streamlined design with smart organization. And Rothy’s minimalist wallet is a slim, bi-fold case that keeps clutter to the minimum with multiple card slots and a top loading pocket. The best part? You’re helping the planet in style when you rock Rothy’s.

Related Guides

Rothy’s goods and accessories are knit with 100% recycled materials, using a blend of ocean-bound marine plastic and Rothy’s signature water bottle-spun thread. 

Collected within 30 miles of coastlines and marine environments, Rothy’s has transformed thousands of pounds of marine plastic into sustainable bags and weaved it into its latest men’s kit. For its bottle-spun fiber, Rothy’s diverts plastic bottles from landfills and transforms it into knittable ply that is durable, sustainable, and washable. 

Beyond removing this ocean waste, the shoes, bags, and accessories manufactured from cool marine plastic and landfill wrap are fully machine washable. The world is a dirty place, so these accessories can also offer peace of mind as hygiene continues to take precedence in our new normal.

Rothy’s is on a continuous quest to do better by the customer and the planet and that means beginning and ending with the right choices. There’s a better way to do business, and it starts by putting the planet and its people first.

Read More: Orra’s Travel Bag to Save the World

Editors' Recommendations

First Look: Trailer for Tom Hanks’ Apple Original Film ‘Finch’ Is Finally Here

Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones (as Jeff the robot) in “Finch,” premiering globally November 5, 2021 on Apple TV+.

The 11 Best Beer Glasses for Every Style of Beer

A group of friends enjoying their glasses of craft beer.

Walmart Is Practically Giving Away These Adjustable Dumbbells Today

The Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell in black, with an orange label for the weights.

UFC 266 PPV Price: How Much Will Volkanovski vs. Ortega Cost?

ufc 266 ppv price

UFC 266 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

ufc 266 fight card volkanovski vs ortega

How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

What is UFC? A Beginner’s Guide to the Ultimate Fighting Championship

israel adesanya future of ufc 234 v silva

The 17 Best Men’s Dress Socks to Wear in 2021

A man tying the shoelaces of his leather dress shoes.

You Won’t Believe How Cheap Bowflex Dumbbells Are at Amazon Today

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells in use for bicep curls

This Ryobi Drill Deal Cuts 22% Off the Price — Hurry!

Ryobi cordless 20v drill with drill bits, batteries and case on a white background.

The 12 Best Meal Prep Containers So Your Food Can Last Longer

A hand opening the lid of a meal prep container on a kitchen table.

9 Great Books by Latin American Authors To Read This Month

man with glasses reading

The 10 Best Water Filters To Buy for Home and Outdoor Use in 2021

best water filters 2021