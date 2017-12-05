Company

Dress Your Dude with Our Gift Guide to Men’s Basics

12.05.17
Western Rise men's basics

Buying a piece of clothing for your father, brother, uncle, cousin, or husband is a difficult proposition that can go one of two ways: 1) He hates it and that’s the end of that or 2) he loves it and will never let you forget that time you bought him that extra-soft, extra-special T-shirt that lasted him four years and never once got pit stains. You want the latter.

So, if you must get you guy a garment this holiday season, please make it one of these menswear essentials. From beanies to tees to sweatshirts to slip-ons, we have the most basic of all basic menswear — but with an upgrade. Check out our men’s basics gift guide below for a few options to dress your dude.

Underwear

Tommy John Second Skin Boxer Brief – $34

men's basics

With a contour pouch to keep your boys in place and 360 degree stretch, these Second Skin boxers by Tommy John form the foundation for a great outfit.

See it

Pair of Thieves Superfit Boxer Brief – $20

mens basics gift guide superfit f17 sf bb crater underwear front 850x945

Made from a slick fabric that’s super stretchy, cool to the touch, and is moisture wicking, these Superfit boxer briefs live up to their name. For other great underwear brands, check out this list.

See it

T-Shirts

Mack Weldon Crewneck Undershirt – $32

mens basics gift guide mackweldontshirt

You can’t get more basic than a plain white t-shirt. And you also won’t find a better version of it.

See it

Original Penguin Jaspe Stripe Tee – $49

mens basics gift guide originalpenguintee

This is a basic t-shirt designed to be worn all on its own. Cut slim around the chest and waist, the Jaspe striped t-shirt pairs perfectly with chinos and a clean pair of sneakers for that classic, American look.

See it

Sweatpants

Rhone Basecamp Jogger Pants – $90

Rhone Basecamp Jogger Pants

Rhone has a reputation for making excellent sportswear and that reputation is safe with these Basecamp Joggers. Slim, but not tight, soft, but not weak, these sweatpants are the perfect post-apres-ski leg warmer.

See it

Tommy John Go Anywhere Jogger – $115

mens basics gift guide ga jogger dress blues on model

Quick-drying, moisture-wicking, four-way stretch, locking ankle zipper. These are the reasons Tommy John’s jogger are on our basics list. Wear them indoors out, running, or sitting still. They work in every situation where a real pair of pants aren’t required.

See it

Shirts

Taylor Stitch The California – $125

mens basics gift guide taylorstitchthecalifornia

Made from 100-percent Japanese milled and printed cotton with tailored armholes and horn buttons, The California from Taylor Stitch is the ultimate basic collared shirt. Dark enough to match anything with just the right pop of print, multiple looks can be built around this single piece.

See it

Faherty Breezecloth Ventura Shirt – $69

mens basics gift guide faherty

Every man needs a lightweight short-sleeved shirt for those hot summer days. A super breathable combination of cotton and linen, this shirt says easy relaxation.

See it

Pants

Proof Nomad – $98

Proof Nomad

One of our favorite travel pants, Proof Nomad features four-way stretch that is both water and stain resistant. The design is also streamlined, simple, and the material durable enough, that these pants can be worn anywhere from the office to the great outdoors.

See it

Western Rise AT Slim Rivet Pant – $129

mens basics gift guide westernrisepant

Made from, as Western Rise puts it, “stretch nylon canvas with air-texturized fibers for a supple hand feel that makes them both lighter and more durable than cotton denim,” these pants are the ultimate backcountry-to-bar bottoms. One of our editors wore these while foraging for mushrooms in a forest and then to a fancy dinner that evening. No one noticed. And that’s why these are your best bet for basic pants.

See it

Sweatshirts

American Giant French Terry Crew – $69

mens basics gift guide americangiantsweatshirt

Clean, simple, warm. What else do you need from a sweatshirt? This one from American Giant comes in six colors and in sizes up to XXL.

See it

H&M Pile-Lined Hooded Sweatshirt – $40

mens basics gift guide hmhoodedsweatshirt

Normally, we we’re not big fans of H&M. Fast fashion just isn’t that great for the environment or style. But this hooded sweatshirt with a fresh melange pattern is low-cost and thick enough to warrant a trip to the mall.

See it

Sweater

Marine Layer Crosby Crewneck – $125

mens basics gift guide crosby crewneck sw 0117 web

A modern take on the classic fisherman’s sweater, no man can go wrong in gray cotton. Using a moss stitch to texturize the piece, the Crosby Crewneck will be the best (and most useful) gift your guy gets all season.

See it

Nordstrom Merino Wool Turtleneck – $85

mens basics gift guide turtlenecksweater

The turtleneck is dead. Long live the turtleneck! But, seriously, this style of sweater is back in a big way. And who can resist putting one on and channeling Archer and his “tacticalneck” mentality.

See it

Jacket

Penfield Nashua Jacket – $215

mens basics gift guide penfieldnashuajacket

Down-filled with a cotton and polyester, water- and wind-resistant exterior, the Penfield Nahua jacket is lightweight, durable, and warm. It’s also casual, slightly sporty, and remarkable stylish. Go with the neutral navy for a better blend into an already existing wardrobe.

See it

Ministry of Supply Going Places Bomber Jacket – $235

mens basics gift guide ministryofsupplygoingplacesjacket

The old-school bomber silhouette gets a modern update in this sleek, streamlined iteration by Ministry of Supply. This jacket’s stretchy, abrasion resistant, and moisture-wicking, meaning you won’t get overheated, but a few bystanders might feel that way seeing the man in your life wearing this.

See it

Beanie

NAU Altiplano Alpaca Hat – $45

NAU Altiplano Alpaca Hat

Much like the recently featured Paka sweater made form alpaca wool, this Altiplano Alpaca beanie is reminiscent of traditional fishermen’s hats with the added benefit of being warmer and softer.

See it

Drake’s Ribbed Donegal Merino Wool Beanie – $75

mens basics gift guide drakesbeanie

Consider this a step up from the NAU beanie. Drake’s Donegal Merino Wool version is spun with orange, red, and green merino yarns for fun flecks of color. The thick, ribbed texture also keeps you warm without riding up, making sure ears aren’t exposed to the cold.

See it

Shoe

House of Future Original Slip-On Sneaker – $110

mens basics gift guide slipon

A simple slip-on that every guy needs. Minimalist, leather, and comfortable — a perfect base for an outfit during any season.

See it

Allbirds Wool Runners – $95

mens basics gift guide allbirdslipon

Soft, lightweight, and breathable, Allbirds Wool Runners can be worn sockless and also tossed in the washing machine. It’s the best of both the performance and style worlds.

See it

Bag

WP Standard Messenger Bag – $295

mens basics gift guide messenger bag

Every man needs a good messenger bag in his life. And this one from WP Standard is the perfect, simple, yet stylish option.

See it

Monolith Minimal Pack – $120

mens basics gift guide minimalistpack

Sleek, mod, and minimal, this backpack from Monolith will look just as good in the office as it does on the way to the gym.

See it
