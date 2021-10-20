Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo announced its latest collaboration with watchmaker Laurent Ferrier – the Hommage II. The result of more than two years of work, the Hommage II watch follows-up the Hommage I, a 12-piece edition made only for select Phillips employees. Also extremely limited, but available to the public for the first time, the Hommage II is an ode to classic 1940s step case designs.

Measuring 40mm wide, the Hommage II’s steel case set features a flat brushed bezel, reflecting the clean, slim silhouette essence of 1940s sport watches. Blocked seconds around the exterior of Arabic numerals on the clock face and on the seconds dial reflects the almost noir, WWII fashion feel. Only 32 models were made — 16 in black with a powdered pink edge and 16 combine a cream interior, surrounded by a powdered pink dial face and a cream edge. The black dial contains blocked, jazzier minute and hour hands while the pink dial shows off sharper, blued-steel hands.

Phillips Watches clients have already purchased several of the ultra-exclusive pieces, but the remaining examples will be retailed via the Phillips Perpetual boutique for just under $35,000.

Phillips only contracts Aurel Bacs and Livia Russo for high-end projects like the Hommage II. As the international head of watches for Christie’s, Bacs raised sales to over $130 million from less than $8 million in less than a decade. At Christie’s, Bacs, along with wife Livia Russo (also a watch specialist), and long-time friend and colleague Nathalie Monbaron, was responsible for selling some of the most important and historic timepieces discovered. This includes the 1943 Patek Philippe Gold Chronograph 1527. Sold for more than double its pre-auction estimate for $5.7 million in 2010, this 18ct gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch even has moon phases.

Following a 37-year career at Patek Philippe, Laurence Ferrier founded his watch brand in 2008 to create timeless timepieces inspired by the finest watches from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Already revered by collectors around the world, Ferrier’s goal of working with Bacs & Russo is to offer only the highest quality watches. The Hommage II looks to live up to that promise.

The utilitarian aspect of its war-era origin keeps subtle continental grace on the Hommage II’s face. Fitted light tan or brown suede leather straps, the Hommage fits into any season and any era with a vintage design that captures the spirit of a time without posturing.

