Aquastar’s Benthos Heritage II watch honors the past with a sleek update

Aquastar has been rebuilding its legacy in recent years and is now on its A-game, thanks to the new Benthos Heritage II. It’s based on a diver watch from the 20th century. Back then, the brand was quite popular for its diver collection. In fact, the Benthos 500 was the go-to watch for the US Navy and other divers in the ’70s.

While the new model is not quite similar to the original, it is a continuation of the series, a successor of the watches that came before. The brand implemented the feedback it got from its customers, and one of the most sought-after features was a smaller and compact casing.

Recommended Videos

Unlike the Benthos Heritage I, a reimagining of the original watch that debuted in 2023, the new watch comes with a 40 mm casing, which is manufactured from ceramic. According to Aquastar CEO Rick Marei, “The Benthos Heritage II represents a perfect fusion of the rich heritage of the Benthos and contemporary proportions of 40mm and 12mm height.”

The casing also stands out due to the scale featured on the black bezel. Apart from guiding divers, the scale adds some character to the whole look. It blends perfectly with the black dial, which is accentuated by white hour markers.

Just like the Heritage I, the Benthos Heritage II has two crowns—at the 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock denotation.

The overall design, on the other hand, was inspired by the 2023 model. However, a few details—such as the ‘Benthos’ and ‘Aquastar’ inscriptions at 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock—were passed down from the first-ever Benthos Heritage timepiece.

It’s worth noting that the 2025 edition will be rolled out in two different variants—with a bracelet and a strap.

While the strap option costs $1,190, the bracelet option is $1,290. Since the Heritage II is a limited edition watch, it will be capped at 500 pieces only.