 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Aquastar’s Benthos Heritage II watch honors the past with a sleek update

You'll love the new Benthos Heritage II

By
Aquastar Benthos Heritage II
Aquastar Benthos Heritage II Aquastar / Aquastar

Aquastar has been rebuilding its legacy in recent years and is now on its A-game, thanks to the new Benthos Heritage II. It’s based on a diver watch from the 20th century. Back then, the brand was quite popular for its diver collection. In fact, the Benthos 500 was the go-to watch for the US Navy and other divers in the ’70s.

While the new model is not quite similar to the original, it is a continuation of the series, a successor of the watches that came before. The brand implemented the feedback it got from its customers, and one of the most sought-after features was a smaller and compact casing.

Recommended Videos

Unlike the Benthos Heritage I, a reimagining of the original watch that debuted in 2023, the new watch comes with a 40 mm casing, which is manufactured from ceramic. According to Aquastar CEO Rick Marei, “The Benthos Heritage II represents a perfect fusion of the rich heritage of the Benthos and contemporary proportions of 40mm and 12mm height.”

The casing also stands out due to the scale featured on the black bezel. Apart from guiding divers, the scale adds some character to the whole look. It blends perfectly with the black dial, which is accentuated by white hour markers.

Just like the Heritage I, the Benthos Heritage II has two crowns—at the 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock denotation.

The overall design, on the other hand, was inspired by the 2023 model. However, a few details—such as the ‘Benthos’ and ‘Aquastar’ inscriptions at 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock—were passed down from the first-ever Benthos Heritage timepiece.

It’s worth noting that the 2025 edition will be rolled out in two different variants—with a bracelet and a strap.

While the strap option costs $1,190, the bracelet option is $1,290. Since the Heritage II is a limited edition watch, it will be capped at 500 pieces only.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
New Parmigiani Fleurier watch honors the oldest Chinese calendar
A new Parmigiani watch that's inspired by a 5000-year-old Chinese calendar
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Xiali Chinese Calendar

The Year of the Snake is fast approaching. Some of the biggest brands in the industry, from G-shock and Hublot to Oris, rolled out new pieces to pay tribute to the Chinese New Year. Parmigiani recently jumped on the bandwagon and brought its A-game too, with the Tonda PF Xiali Chinese Calendar timepiece.

Just as the name hints, the new Tonda PF model is a calendar watch that leans more on the mechanical side. It draws inspiration from a Neolithic Chinese calendar, popularly known as the Xiali Calendar.

Read more
Bell & Ross launches sky-inspired BR-05 Chrono Patrouille de France watch
Bell & Ross teams up with Patrouille de France
Bell & Ross BR 05 Chrono Patroille de France

Bell & Ross just rolled out a watch that paints a clear picture of the sky from a pilot’s view. In 2021, the company formed an official partnership with the Patrouille de France, the aerobatics demonstration team of the French Air Force. Now they've unveiled their fourth watch collaboration, BR-05 Chrono Patrouille de France.

And just like previous models, this new watch stands out due to its unique shape and design. While the bezel has straight edges, it also has some curves that add to the look. On each corner, there’s a screw that complements the overall design, giving the front face a cockpit-like aesthetic.

Read more
G-Shock celebrates Japanese art with new limited-edition watches
You'll love the Japanese art on the dial of these two watches
G-shock DW-5600KHG24-1

G-Shock often collaborates with creatives, artists, painters, and other professionals, offering a suitable platform for exhibiting art. And sometimes, it chooses to showcase artists who have been venerated for decades. These two new watches, the DW-5600KHK24-1 and DW-5600KHG24-1, were rolled out with stylish dials that dive deep into Japanese art culture, marrying one of the most iconic Japanese watch brands with iconic Japanese art.

It’s a collection that explores Katsushika Hokusai’s work—the Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji. As the name hints, this is a series of landscape views exhibited on Japanese woodblock prints. Katsushika Hokusai is one of the most famous artists from Japan's Edo Period.

Read more