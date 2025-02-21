 Skip to main content
A world map at night: Laurent Ferrier’s Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue

A beautiful night-time view

Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue
Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue Laurent Ferrier / Laurent Ferrier

The Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue dial will take your breath away, thanks to the atlas map that’s featured at the center of the front face. For starters, it is quite unique due to the nighttime theme—a representation of the world at night. While numerous watch models have an atlas map, most focus only on the daytime aspect.

Laurent is one of the few brands that executed the nighttime theme with yellow and dark blue color accents. Yellow is quite effective in painting a clear picture of how cities light up at night.

To get that shiny blue finish, the brand opted for a blue opaque enamel. Everything on the dial was perfectly carved out via an ancient technique, popularly known as champlevé. As a result, continents and water bodies have an interesting texture and depth. And while water bodies are represented by a dark color, continents are characterized by a dark blue hue.

The edge of the dial has a metallic luster that blends perfectly with the casing. It also accentuates the atlas at the middle section of the watch.

At the 3 o’clock denotation, a date window provides more insight into calendar dates. Since this is a 24-hour GMT watch, it has a complication at the 9 o’clock denotation, which tracks time in different zones.

The Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue watch draws energy from the LF230.02, a caliber that delivers a 72-hour power reserve.

This new Laurent Ferrier watch model has a $100,000 price tag.

