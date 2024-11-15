Check out these watch pieces from the Oscar of watches

The Grand Prix D’Horlogerie De Genève, which is also known as the Oscar of watchmaking, is an event that pays tribute to the most innovative and stylish watch models.

While the event focuses on watches with superb horological capabilities, it also features other stylish pieces that are quite appealing.

The IWC Portugieser Eternal Calendar was the overall winner. It’s a horological masterpiece that retails at $150,000 due to its superb capabilities. As a watch designed to be quite effective in tracking moon phases, the IWC Portugieser Eternal Calendar can provide precise information for 45 million years.

“We are thrilled to win this award for the Portugieser Eternal Calendar. Building on the emblematic crown-controlled perpetual calendar that Kurt Klaus developed in the 1980s, we have pushed the limits for mechanical calendar complications once again. We have engineered more than just a concept,” said Grainger-Herr.

Apart from that, the MING 37.09 was the winner of the sports watch category. And thanks to its stylish design, it is a suitable timepiece for day-to-day activities.

The MING 37.09MING has always been popular for its minimalistic features, and the 37.09 is the perfect example of a minimalistic and stylish timepiece. One of the most stylish features of this watch is the blue dial.

And since this timepiece is a diver’s watch, the dial is accentuated by Super-LumiNova-x1. Everything that’s fitted on the watch, from the dial to the strap, has a blue shade. It’s also worthwhile to note that elements on the watch have a different shade.

When it comes to performance, the DB Kind Of Grande Complication was the winner of the men’s complication category.