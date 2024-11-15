 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Top watches from the Grand Prix D’Horlogerie De Genève, the Oscars of watchmaking

Check out these watch pieces from the Oscar of watches

By
IWC Portugieser Eternal Calendar
IWC

The Grand Prix D’Horlogerie De Genève, which is also known as the Oscar of watchmaking, is an event that pays tribute to the most innovative and stylish watch models.

While the event focuses on watches with superb horological capabilities, it also features other stylish pieces that are quite appealing.

Recommended Videos

The IWC Portugieser Eternal Calendar was the overall winner. It’s a horological masterpiece that retails at $150,000 due to its superb capabilities. As a watch designed to be quite effective in tracking moon phases, the IWC Portugieser Eternal Calendar can provide precise information for 45 million years.

“We are thrilled to win this award for the Portugieser Eternal Calendar. Building on the emblematic crown-controlled perpetual calendar that Kurt Klaus developed in the 1980s, we have pushed the limits for mechanical calendar complications once again. We have engineered more than just a concept,” said Grainger-Herr.

MING
MING / MING

Apart from that, the MING 37.09 was the winner of the sports watch category. And thanks to its stylish design, it is a suitable timepiece for day-to-day activities.

The MING 37.09MING has always been popular for its minimalistic features, and the 37.09 is the perfect example of a minimalistic and stylish timepiece. One of the most stylish features of this watch is the blue dial.

And since this timepiece is a diver’s watch, the dial is accentuated by Super-LumiNova-x1. Everything that’s fitted on the watch, from the dial to the strap, has a blue shade. It’s also worthwhile to note that elements on the watch have a different shade.

DB Kind of Grande Complication
DB Kind of Grande Complication Debethune / Debethune

When it comes to performance, the DB Kind Of Grande Complication was the winner of the men’s complication category.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Go bold with yellow watches for men: Our top picks
Our top picks for yellow watches for men
Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic

Yellow watches for men are not for the faint-hearted, and you'll need some serious confidence if you're going to sport one of these eye-catchers on your wrist. With summer just around the corner, a yellow watch is the perfect accessory to brighten up your look, whether you're taking a stroll along the Italian Riviera or lounging at home with steaks on the grill. These citrus-hued watches, from the TAG Heuer Formula 1 to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver, stand out as a ray of sunshine amid the gloom of rainy spring days, making us dream of the warm breeze and blooming flowers in summer.

Yellow watches come in a hue that commands attention, that's for sure, which is why you see them on road signs and neon highlighters at school. With its inherent ability to captivate, either as a matte yellow or a more lustrous gold, the presence of a yellow dial on your watch will certainly draw attention.
Yellow watches for men: Our Top 5 picks

Read more
These are the best new Rolex watches from Watches And Wonders 2024
Here is what to expect from the premiere Swiss brand
Perpetual 1908

Want to know what the watch industry has in store for you in the next year? Then, book a flight to Geneva to attend Watches and Wonders, which is put on by the Geneva Foundation. Every year, watchmakers from around the world show up to show out with all their best timepieces to take the coming year by storm. Of course, every year, chonophiles from around the world eagerly await what Rolex has in store.

If you are lucky enough to make it out to Geneva, you can be treated with a two-story display of some of the best watches in the world, but if you can't, we have you covered and will keep you up to date on everything watch-related. As a leader in the world of telling time with class and luxury, the Rolex booth at Watches and Wonders is always the talk of the event. Here is what Rolex unveiled that we can look forward to this year.
GMT Master II

Read more
Red watches are striking: These are our top picks for men
Red watches for men are trending: Our top picks
TAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial Chronograph

Red watches for men are a majorly bold statement as the color is so often associated with power, passion, and energy. If you want to take your outfit to the next level and project confidence, which is especially handy if you're wearing it on a date or giving a big presentation at work, a red watch should be your accessory of choice.

While red often has romantic associations like Valentine's hearts and red roses, it also represents intensity and a ferocious strength, things a man needs in his everyday life if he takes the kids to school or dodges grenades at the office. Whether you prefer classic stainless steel watches, luxury ceramic, or the timelessness of a leather strap, there's a red men's watch to suit your taste.
Red watches for men: Our top picks for your wardrobe

Read more