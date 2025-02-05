 Skip to main content
These Breitling watches pay tribute to the Six Nation rugby teams with striking colors

New Breitling watches that honor rugby games

By
Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Six Nations
Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Six Nations Breitling / Breitling

Since the rugby Six Nation games kicked off in early February, Breitling unveiled a new watch series to honor such games: the Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT Six Nations. For starters, the Six Nations is a popular tournament that brings together the best European rugby teams—Ireland, England, Wales, Italy, Scotland, and France. It always kicks off in February and runs through March.

Each watch comes with the primary colors of the country it represents. The England version is equipped with a white dial, which matches the team’s jersey—white.

Chronomat GMT Six Nations England Edition
Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Six Nations England Breitling / Breitling

Ireland, on the other hand, has always been quite popular for its green hues, so the Ireland version features a green dial. While these watches are based on the six European nations, they draw inspiration from the teams’ jerseys.

Chronomat GMT Six Nations France Edition
Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Six Nations France Breitling / Breitling

And here’s the thing—France, Italy, and Scotland watches have similar colors. The Italy variant, Scotland variant, and France variant have blue dials.

But, the difference boils down to small details on the dial, such as the hour markers and the hour and minute hand.

Chronomat GMT Six Nations Scotland Edition
Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Six Nations Scotland Breitling / Breitling

However, the French variant is characterized by a deep blue hue, while the Italian version features a light blue dial.

Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Six Nations Italy
Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Six Nations Italy Breitling / Breitling

The Wales edition was rolled out with a striking red dial.

Chronomat GMT Six Nations Wales Edition
Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Six Nations Wales Breitling / Breitling

Even though these watches were rolled out in different colors, they all have the same pattern. The dial alternates between two shades, a dark shade and a light one, creating a beautiful interplay of shadows, which makes the watch look more stylish.

Each watch from this new Breitling series is priced at $6,200.

