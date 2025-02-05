These Breitling watches pay tribute to the Six Nation rugby teams with striking colors

Since the rugby Six Nation games kicked off in early February, Breitling unveiled a new watch series to honor such games: the Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT Six Nations. For starters, the Six Nations is a popular tournament that brings together the best European rugby teams—Ireland, England, Wales, Italy, Scotland, and France. It always kicks off in February and runs through March.

Each watch comes with the primary colors of the country it represents. The England version is equipped with a white dial, which matches the team’s jersey—white.

Ireland, on the other hand, has always been quite popular for its green hues, so the Ireland version features a green dial. While these watches are based on the six European nations, they draw inspiration from the teams’ jerseys.

And here’s the thing—France, Italy, and Scotland watches have similar colors. The Italy variant, Scotland variant, and France variant have blue dials.

Recommended Videos

But, the difference boils down to small details on the dial, such as the hour markers and the hour and minute hand.

However, the French variant is characterized by a deep blue hue, while the Italian version features a light blue dial.

The Wales edition was rolled out with a striking red dial.

Even though these watches were rolled out in different colors, they all have the same pattern. The dial alternates between two shades, a dark shade and a light one, creating a beautiful interplay of shadows, which makes the watch look more stylish.

Each watch from this new Breitling series is priced at $6,200.