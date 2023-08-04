 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Climate change is real: Know about hiking trail closures and conditions before you set out

Be ready for hiking trail closures

Jennifer Asencio
By
Closed nature trail a Florida park
Michael Rivera/Wikimedia Commons

The climate is changing, and that means that our natural areas, such as parks and preserves, are reaching higher temperatures in the summer and getting colder in the winter. National parks have reportedly seen more deaths than usual this summer thanks to extreme heat. Changing weather patterns means some areas are seeing devastating storms, wildfires, and other natural disasters. All of these changes could mean trail closures throughout the year that could affect your hiking plans — and some areas are seeing that already. The summer months bring a lot of challenges to hikers who are not ready for the nuances of climate.

Some trail closures happen regularly, such as in areas that see a lot of rain in the summer months or that get a lot of snow in the spring. Other closures may come as a surprise because of longer-term events, such as indefinite closures to accommodate endangered or protected species. It’s a good idea to keep up with conditions on trails you may be visiting.

Trail closed sign
Julia / Adobe Stock

Common reasons for closure

With hot areas getting hotter and cold areas getting colder, the climate brings hazards to the trail that may be unique to their location. Some weather conditions build upon one another, such as a climate that is hot and humid resulting in heavy rains that could, in turn, cause flooding. Wildlife, both flora and fauna, might also close a trail, and human activity is not exempt.

Recommended Videos

Snow

Most people associate snow with winter, but the highest altitudes could be snow-capped year-round. Late-season snow could cause trails and trailheads to be closed by blocking access to these routes and necessitating detours. What might have been a 14-mile trek on a point-to-point trail could suddenly become a 22-mile adventure because of snow blocking a road or entrance. Plus, snow eventually melts.

A flooded boardwalk with a bench visible
National Parks Gallery/Pycril

Flooding

Flooding might be caused one of two ways – either snow on a trail has melted and caused runoff, or there have been heavy rains in the area. Such flooding affected residential areas of Santa Barbara in March 2023 and may have contributed to the death of actor and experienced backpacker Julian Sands as heavy rains inundated Mount Baldy. Meanwhile, late-season snowfall in Zion National Park in May 2023 caused The Narrows, a popular destination for outdoorsmen, to flood in June as the snow melted.

Flooding is especially dangerous for hikers because runoff can have a strong current that washes away anything in its path that can move. Flash flooding is even worse because it can happen with little warning, even if the source of the water is miles away from the flooding site. 

Trail erosion

There are numerous causes for trail erosion, including rain and flooding, wildlife activity, and human interference. If trail conditions are deteriorating to the point where a trail is dangerous because of erosion, park services will shut it down. This might be because of falling rocks, excessive flooding, or animal trails causing a danger to humans.

Humans themselves could cause danger on trails. Human activity, such as carving into rocks and trees or building piles of stones known as cairns, violates the “Leave No Trace” mission of the U.S. National Park system and can be a major cause of trail erosion. When out hiking or backpacking, it is incumbent upon every hiker to respect the trail so it can be there for future generations.

Trail erosion may be temporary or permanent. Sometimes a trail can be restored for human use after impact studies and rehabilitation of the environment. It is a lucky thing when a trail can be reclaimed in this way, as well as a reminder of the delicacy of nature.

A desert setting
Lisha Riabinina/Unsplash

Excessive heat

Some trails are located in the desert, while others are in places that are very humid. Trails like these can be very hot during the summer and even throughout the year. Sometimes hikers wind up dehydrated or heat exhausted on a trail whose heat they weren’t expecting. While bringing enough water is an important part of trekking in the wilderness, a trail that is closed because it’s too hot out is a trail that can cause hikers heat exhaustion even if they have plenty of water. 

Protecting endangered species

Not every trail closure is a negative. The outdoors is the natural habitat of every species, including those whose numbers are dwindling. They migrate or settle through parks and preserves, causing trail closures when human presence is disruptive to a species.  

Adding new trails

In order to expand the activities outdoorsmen can participate in, some parks are adding new trails to their networks. Since this activity requires environmental impact studies, planning, and some construction, the addition of a new trail might cause the closure of the existing destination. Closures like this are temporary but may last months or years, depending on the scale and difficulty of the expansion.

Man in woods on laptop
Alesia Gritsuk/Pexels

Where to find trail information

The best place to find out about the conditions of a trail is online. Trails that are located in national, state, or county parks will usually be listed on the park’s website, along with any requirements to hike the trail, such as permitting or licensing. Trail closures are almost always listed at the top of the page, as well as in the park’s “news” section. There are also apps sponsored by national and state parks that provide up-to-date information right to your smartphone.

Some trails, including the longer national adventures like the Appalachian or Pacific Crest, have websites dedicated to the entire trail, which may span multiple states. These are kept up by experienced hikers that are in communication with the parks and can provide closure information to hikers planning their visits. Each state may also have a hiking group of its own that serves as a forum for information and finding groups to hike with.

Even if you don’t think there will be any closures at a trail you plan on visiting, check anyway. It’s better to know in advance than to be surprised when you reach the trail.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Asencio
Jennifer Asencio
Contributor
Jennifer Asencio writes about everything but loves hiking, entertainment, and spirituality. When not studying at Harvard or…
Set yourself up for success on your next long-distance hike
Like any endurance event, preparation is key to making your next long distance hike the best yet
Two people hiking the W Trek in Chile, mountains in the background.

Completing a long-distance trail is the ultimate aim for many hikers. While long-distance means different things to different people — for some, it's being out ten hours at a time, while for others, it's hitting the AP trail over the course of multiple months — there are some universal truths for anyone who wants to push their hiking further than ever before. I'll look at plenty of these universal truths shortly, but if there's one that you can't escape, it's this; this hike is going to be tough.

Endurance events like a long-distance hike take planning and training — no one thinks you can run an ultra-marathon without training, and long-distance hiking trails can be just as tough and even tougher. When it comes to how to prepare for hiking these long distances, most people focus on the physical attributes they need to develop. These are important, sure, but I like to think of my preparation as being a three-pronged approach, each of which is just as important as the others; physical, tactical, and mental. Here's how I prepare for hiking or any other endurance events.
Let's get physical
The physical attributes of training can be broken down here into two main categories; cardio exercises and weight training. To build your aerobic baseline — your cardio fitness — you should spend sustained periods of time in low-to-mid heart rate zones, either running, walking, or biking. While it's important to get your heart rate elevated to pump the blood around your body, getting it too high can actually be counterproductive to developing your cardio baseline. You want to stay in what your smartwatch would tell you is zone two — can you hold a conversation but feel a bit breathy? Perfect. Mix it up, and don't forget to add some hills into your training; just remember to control your breathing and slow down if you have to.

Read more
Packing for the weather: The hiking gear you need for different climates
Don't let ice or desert conditions ruin your hike. Here's what to pack to stay safe and comfortable
Weather with sun and clouds

If you have a good pair of hiking boots and woolen socks, you’re ready to hike — mostly. You know how cold or hot it might get in your region, how much rain you might expect, and how hard the sun is going to beat down on you.

These considerations are even more important when hiking in other regions. The weather in Florida is hot and humid, while the weather in New Mexico will by hot, dry, and maybe colder at night. Taking to the trails in the Pacific Northwest means staying warm and dry in the temperate rainforest, while hiking Wisconsin’s Ice Age trail means bundling up no matter what season you go.

Read more
Get the right hiking boot fit for long days on the trail
A well fitted pair of hiking boots lets you enjoy your day on the trail and not focus on sore feet
Low-angle closeup of man walking in hiking boots on the trail.

If you're only going to go overboard on one piece of hiking gear, it really has to be your hiking boots. Get these right, and you will barely notice that you're wearing anything on your feet. But get them wrong, and you're in for a world of discomfort, blisters, sore points, and a long day of complaining. Sure, you can go out and buy the best pair of hiking boots on the market and spend hundreds of dollars, but unless they're properly fitted then you'll hurl them into the back of a cupboard and swear off hiking forever.

I can't tell you how many people I have guided and met on the hill who have had their day ruined by poorly fitted boots. If you're serious about hitting the trails this spring, then you need a pair of boots that fits your feet perfectly and for that. But how should hiking boots fit? Your best bet for a perfect hiking boot fit is still to hit the store and try them out. Wherever you buy your hiking boots from, test them at home around the house for a few days before heading outside in them to make sure you've got the right pair before it's too late. Here's how to test your boots.
Try your hiking boots as you would use them
You’ll want to test your hiking boots at the end of the day when your feet will be the most swollen from walking and standing all day. Your feet will get swollen when you’re hiking, so this is very important. Wear them exactly as you’ll be wearing them out on the trail. Wear the socks you’ll be using, and don’t forget sock liners if you wear them. If you have special orthotics or other insoles, try them with the boots, too. All of these factors will affect the fit. 

Read more