Apparently, tequila enthusiasts think it's alright, alright, alright

Most people know Matthew McConaughey from his various acting roles in films like Interstellar, Dazed and Confused, and his myriad romantic comedies. But in recent years, the Texas-born actor has begun to make a name for himself in the alcohol world.

In 2018, McConaughey teamed up with Wild Turkey to launch Longbranch Bourbon, a Kentucky bourbon refined with Texas mesquite and oak charcoal. He also served as the brand’s creative director beginning in 2016. His relationship with Wild Turkey ended last December, giving him the ability to move on in the alcohol world.

He didn’t immediately dive right into endorsing another brand though, because McConaughey didn’t just pick a random beer, whiskey, or liqueur to simply plaster his name on. He took his time and found something, especially for him. Almost a year later, the actor and his wife Camila launched a tequila brand called Pantalones Organic Tequila. The name translates from Spanish to “pants” and the couple has already used its tongue-in-cheek name in a humorous advertisement where they’re riding motorcycles sans pants.

While McConaughey and his wife haven’t moved to Mexico to make the tequila themselves, they have tasked the fourth-generation agave growers at NOM1614 with growing and cultivating the organic agave used in the tequila. These famed growers also grow the agave for brands like Tres Agaves, Cazcanes, and other well-known brands.

What to know about Pantalones Organic Tequila

Pantalones is a certified organic brand and makes its tequilas with only 100% Blue Weber agave. The brand, which officially launched this month, isn’t starting slowly with just one expression. It launched a sweet, citrus-filled blanco, a mellow reposado that was rested in American oak barrels for nine months, and an añejo that was matured for at least 15 full months in American oak to give it a fuller, smooth, oaky, butterscotch, and honey palate.

Like many new brands, you’ll have a hard time finding Pantalones Organic Tequila in your neighborhood liquor store or even listed on your favorite online retailer. As of right now, if you want to get your hands on one of these expressions, your best bet is to go to the Pantalones website. And especially for a celebrity-driven brand, the expressions are all fairly inexpensive. Currently, the blanco is listed for $45 (and has already sold out once), the reposado is listed for $50, and the añejo is priced at a surprisingly value-friendly price of $55.

If you’re on the fence about trying a celebrity brand, you should know that purchasing a bottle will not only enable you to have many tasty glasses of tequila, but it will also help the environment. Pantalones Organic Tequila is a member of the not-for-profit organization 1% for the Planet. This means that for every bottle of Pantalones sold, the brand will donate 1% of its revenue to environmental nonprofit organizations.

So next time you’re having a McConaughey-centric movie night, why not pair viewings of Mud, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Ghost of Girlfriend’s Past with some Pantalones Organic blanco, reposado, or añejo tequila? Drink it neat or mixed into your favorite cocktail (Paloma, margarita, or whatever you prefer) and you have the makings of a great movie night.

