New premium craft tequila TRULUSSÓ is launching

Contemporary tequila drinkers have a lot of brands to choose from. It’s enough to make you feel overwhelmed. They will have one more to choose from because a new premium tequila brand is joining the shuffle. It’s called Trulussó, and it’s launching with three expressions: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo.

This new line of premium tequilas is distilled twice and bottled at Feliciano Vivanco distillery (NOM 1414) in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico. It’s crafted by well-known master tequilero Sergio Cruz (known for Siempre, Yeyo, Los Dos, Cruz, and more tequilas).

The brand was co-founded by friends Jay Mackey and Corey Millionz (with Micah McDonald joining as a partner in 2023). They launched The Trulussó Group in 2021, and the launch of the tequila brand is a culmination of their love of the spirit and their partnership with Feliciano Vivanco distillery.

“Our vision for Trulussó has always been to elevate tequila beyond the ordinary,” co-founder Jay Mackey said in a press release.

“We were captivated by the spirit’s deep roots, complex flavors, and cultural legacy. Trulussó is our tribute to that tradition—a celebration of excellence that honors Mexico’s craftsmanship while setting new standards in the world of premium spirits.”

Where can I buy the tequilas?

Trulussó is currently available at select retailers and on the brand’s website. Trulussó Blanco is available for the suggested price of $129. Trulussó Reposado is available for the suggested price of $149. Trulussó Añejo is available for the suggested price of $179. For more information about this new, premium tequila, visit Trulussó Tequila’s website.

