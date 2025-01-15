Jim Beam and Keegan-Michael Key are teaming up on a limited-edition football care package

Table of Contents Table of Contents “7 Stages of Defeat” care package Where can I get one?

Being a die-hard NFL fan isn’t easy. You paint your face, put on your lucky jersey, and set yourself up in the most comfortable seat in front of your flat-screen TV. Your favorite quarterback might still throw a pick-six, the reliable kicker might miss an easy kick, and the referees might wipe out a long run with a phantom holding call. All of these things might turn your magical day of watching playoff football into a nightmare. Luckily, the folks at Jim Beam are here to help.

“7 Stages of Defeat” care package

Jim Beam wants you to know that regardless of the outcome on the field, you should still be able to gather with friends and toast to a great NFL season. They partnered with comedic actor, producer, and football fan Keegan-Michael Key to release the “7 Stages of Defeat” care package.

In reference to the seven years Jim Beam Black spent maturing, the care package was curated to be enjoyed whether or not your favorite team earned a high draft pick this year or is still rolling through the playoffs. While Jim Beam hasn’t disclosed what’s in the care package, we can assume there’s a bottle or two of Jim Beam Black and likely cocktail ingredients and other goodies.

“As fans, we’ve all been there – the ups and downs, the yelling at the refs on TV who clearly can’t hear you, and the utter disbelief when the “winning field goal” hits the goalpost and doinks the wrong way…” Keegan-Michael Key said in a press release.

“That’s why I teamed up with Jim Beam to help football fans laugh their way through all of the stages of defeat, from denial to acceptance – and maybe even a little hope for next season. We’ve got you covered.”

Where can I get one?

Sadly, you can’t just stroll to your neighborhood liquor store or online retailer to pick one up. The only way to get one is to enter the sweepstakes at jimbeam.com/7stages on post-playoff days: Monday, January 20, Monday, January 27, and Monday, February 10.