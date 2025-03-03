 Skip to main content
Hendrick’s Gin is launching a new limited-edition expression called OASIUM

Hendrick's new gin is inpired by a desert oasis

By
Hendrick’s
Hendrick’s

While you can’t go wrong with a bottle of the original Hendrick’s gin, the brand is also well-known for its limited-edition releases, including Neptunia, Flora Adora, Lunar, Midsummer Solstice, Orbium, and more. Fans of these releases will be excited to learn that the popular Scottish gin brand is launching yet another limited-edition expression called OASIUM.

Hendrick’s OASIUM

Hendrick’s
Hendrick’s

The newest addition to Hendrick’s Gin’s Master Distiller Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities collection is Hendrick’s OASIUM. This latest release, the sixth of the series, was inspired by a visit to a desert oasis.

The gin begins with a base of the original Hendrick’s Gin, with its classic juniper, herbs, and botanicals, as well as cucumber and rose petals. The addition of citrus, herbal notes, desert-inspired botanicals, aromatic herbs, and a “zesty twist” adds new dimensions to this gin.

“I find endless inspiration in my surroundings, and every time I see the palm trees in the Hendrick’s Gin Palace, I’m transported back to this extraordinary trip,” Lesley Gracie said in a press release.

“It was such a remarkable journey that I had to capture it in a gin, preserving the memory forever. As someone who’s always in search of new flavors, it was fascinating to see what plants grow and thrive in an oasis. There’s a very distinct, fresh green character and bright citrus note to Hendrick’s OASIUM, rounded off by aromatic herbs that play delightfully well together. ”

Where can I buy it?

Gin cocktail
Jez Timms / Unsplash

Like the rest of the Cabinet of Curiosities releases, OASIUM is a limited-release expression that will only be available for a short time. It’s available at retailers throughout the US for the suggested price of $39.99.

