Rémy Martin is launching V.S.O.P This is My City Limited-Editions

Rémy Martin is launching cognac for various hip-hop centric cities

By
Rémy Martin is one of the most well-known cognac houses. Founded in 1724, it makes myriad memorable expressions including V.S.O.P., XO, 1738 Royal Accord, and more. Recently, the renowned cognac house announced a limited-edition series created to pay tribute to the hip-hop cultures of a handful of U.S. cities.

Rémy Martin V.S.O.P This is My City Limited-Editions

This limited-edition V.S.O.P. series pays homage to four cities with innovative, creative bottle designs. The cities included are Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and New York City. Not only is Rémy Martin launching these four cognac designs, but it’s also launching its inaugural “This is My City Microgrant Initiative.

This is a regional microgrant program created to honor creatives. It’s open to every creative (writers, artists, singers, culture, and more) contributing to their local communities and culture through entrepreneurship. The regional microgrant initiative will award $20,000 grants and mentorship from Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and New York City industry experts.

“As we celebrate the launch of the V.S.O.P This is My City limited-edition collection, we are proud to honor the local talent, culture, and legacies that have shaped these iconic cities and continue to inspire the future,” Tonia Mancino, Vice President of Luxury Brands at Rémy Cointreau Americas said in a press release.

“Through our microgrant initiative, we are furthering Rémy Martin’s commitment to culture by empowering emerging creatives and supporting the innovation that drives these cities’ cultural evolution.”

Where can I buy it?

The This is My City V.S.O.P Limited-Edition is currently available at a suggested retail price of $49.99 in retailers in Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, and New York City.

