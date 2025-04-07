 Skip to main content
Jefferson’s Bourbon is launching a cask strength bourbon

By
Whiskey glass
istock/GMVozd

Jefferson’s Bourbon has been innovating in the whiskey world since it was established back in 1997 by Trey Zoeller and his bourbon historian father, Chet. In the years since, it has launched a handful of award-winning, industry-changing whiskeys (especially its popular Jefferson’s Ocean). Recently, it announced the launch of a new cask strength release.

Jefferson’s Reserve Cask Strength

Jefferson's Bourbon
Jefferson's Bourbon

This new, limited-edition expression is a non-chill filtered, 130-proof bourbon that was matured for eight years in new, charred American oak barrels. According to Jefferson’s Bourbon, the result is a multi-layered, balanced whiskey that begins with a nose of baked apple, rich vanilla, caramel, and toasted oak with a touch of leather. The palate is a symphony of flavors, including red fruit, vanilla beans, barrel spice, oak, and just a hint of toasted almonds. The finish is a warming blend of sweetness and oaky wood. Sip it neat or with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

“For years, Jefferson’s Reserve has been our flagship bourbon, celebrated for its balance and sophistication. With this cask strength release, we’re peeling back the layers to reveal the whiskey in its most authentic form—untamed, uncut, and packed with intense flavor,”  Trey Zoeller, Founder and Master Blender of Jefferson’s Bourbon, says.

“This is for those who crave the full experience of a high-proof bourbon that’s as big as it is drinkable.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

Jefferson’s Reserve Cask Strength is a limited-release expression. It’s available at select whiskey retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $69.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
