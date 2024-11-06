 Skip to main content
Angel’s Envy is releasing a new cask strength bourbon finished in tawny port barrels

Angel's Envy's new csak strength bourbon was finished in unique barrels

By
Louisville, Kentucky-based Angel’s Envy is a big name in the bourbon world. Well-known for its finished whiskeys, it’s set to release a new, soon-to-be, highly-sought after expression finished in a unique barrel this month.

As a bonus, it’s the brand’s thirteenth annual Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon, which was finished in Port wine barrels. But instead of the classic finish fans are used to, this new expression is a Tawny Port wine-finished whiskey blended with the brand’s traditional Ruby Port wine-finished whiskey.

Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels

To create this new expression, Master Distiller Owen Martin and his team blended the smooth, complex Tawny Port wine cask-finished bourbon with its trademark Ruby Port wine cask-finished bourbon. The result is a 118.8-proof cask-strength whiskey with flavors like butterscotch, brown sugar, stone fruit, apples, chocolate, oak, cinnamon, and candied nuts.

“I’m excited to continue evolving what fans can expect from the Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Program in new yet familiar ways,” Owen Martin, Master Distiller at Angel’s Envy, said in a press release. “This year’s Cask Strength Bourbon not only honors the familiar flavors our fans love but also adds another layer of complexity with the Tawny finish. It’s a great example of our vision for innovation, staying true to our roots while striving to provide a fresh perspective on our cherished whiskeys and American Whiskey overall.”

Where can I buy it?

Pouring a glass of whiskey.
wiratgasem / Getty Images

Angel’s Envy is making 23,196 bottles at alcohol retailers throughout the US and on angelsenvy.com beginning in December for the suggested retail price of $229.99.

Christopher Osburn
