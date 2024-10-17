 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Safai Bourbon is entering the whiskey market with a new single barrel bourbon

The cofounder of Rabbit Hole is launching a new whiskey

By
Safai Bourbon
Safai Bourbon

Mike Safai is the co-founder of Rabbit Hole Distilling. He has since moved on from the popular distillery and founded Safai Coffee. Even while growing his coffee business, he held onto a collection of American whiskey barrels just in case he wanted to get back into the whiskey game. Well, it obviously drew him back in because recently, Safai Bourbon launched its first expression, a single-barrel Kentucky straight bourbon.

Safai Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Safai Bourbon
Safai Bourbon

Distilled at New Riff Distillery in Newport, Kentucky, Safai Kentucky Straight Bourbon is the first release from the renowned whiskey innovator. The mash bill was initially made not for a whiskey but for a wheat beer. In addition to corn, it also contains a unique ingredient: honey-roasted malt.

Recommended Videos

Only consisting of two barrels, the whiskey that would eventually be Safai Kentucky Straight Bourbon was matured for six years in charred oak barrels. Safai then took the barrels and stored them for two more years at Left Bank Spirits in Louisville. The final product is a rich, bold, complex 112-proof sipping whiskey.

Related

“I have always looked for new and innovative ways to consider flavors,” Safai said in a press release. “Changing the roasting process for coffee beans, restaging the ingredients when making beer, or restructuring the cooking process of the mash in bourbon and then altering the char in the barrel to change the chemistry of the juice are ways to challenge what we can imagine possible.”

Where can I buy it?

glass of whiskey
DanielViero / Adobe Stock

The first of many unique, flavorful whiskeys, Safai Kentucky Straight Bourbon is available at select retailers and Safaibourbon.com for a suggested retail price of $300.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
What’s the difference between bourbon and Scotch, really?
The differences are quite surprising
Whiskey pouring into a glass

If you’re new to the whisk(e)y world, you might feel a little overwhelmed by all the different types of whiskey (only the U.S. and Ireland use the "e"). There’s bourbon, rye whiskey, Irish whiskey, single malt Scotch, blended Scotch, Canadian whisky, Japanese whisky, and so much more.

Before anything, how are any of these whiskeys different (besides the clear geographical markers)? And while we could get into dissecting the intricate differences between each one of the above-listed whiskey styles, today, we are sticking to two very different types. We’re talking about bourbon and Scotch -- a whiskey and whisky.
What is bourbon?

Read more
Benromach is releasing an un-peated single malt Scotch with the perfect name
There's no peat msoke in Benromach's new expression
Benromach

Scotch whisky distiller Benromach is well-known for its subtly smoky, peated single malt whiskies. But its recent addition to the core range is a little different. That’s because it’s an un-peated expression for those drinkers who don’t prefer to sip a whisky that tastes like it was dipped into the center of a roaring campfire for a few seconds. As a bonus, it has the perfect name for such a different expression.
Benromach Contrasts Unpeated

It’s aptly called Benromach Contrasts Unpeated. While it might be made using the same methods as the core range of expressions, it’s crafted with traditional malted barley as opposed to peat-smoked barley, hence the contrast.

Read more
Bardstown Bourbon Co. has an exclusive new straight bourbon whiskey — what to know
Bardstown is releasing a bourbon finished in stout barrels
Bardstown Bourbon Company

Bardstown Bourbon Company is well-known for its innovative, creative collaborations. It’s continuing this trend with a new regional release. The last of a series of three bespoke collaborations this year, the popular brand is partnering with Blackberry Farm Brewery to make a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey that was finished in Blackberry Farm Brewery Oxheart Stout barrels.
Bardstown Collaborative Series Blackberry Farm

It makes perfect sense for Bardstown to collaborate with a popular, equally innovative brewery like Blackberry Farm. Both brands are all about creating unique, exciting releases. And this one definitely ticks those boxes.

Read more