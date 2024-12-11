El Tequileño is releasing a limited-edition extra añejo tequila to celebrate its 65th anniversary

Table of Contents Table of Contents El Tequileño 65th Anniversary Extra Añejo Where can I buy it?

El Tequileño is a big name in the tequila world. Founded in 1959 by Don Jorge Salles Cuervo (yes, it’s the same family as the well-known brand), the brand recently celebrated its 65th anniversary. It is releasing a limited-edition extra añejo expression to mark this monumental date.

El Tequileño 65th Anniversary Extra Añejo

The brand’s most premium expression to date, El Tequileño 65th Anniversary Extra Añejo, is made at La Guarreña Distillery in Tequila, Jalisco, by third-generation master distiller Antonio ‘Tony’ Salles.

This expression is a blend of tequilas aged between three and four years in American oak, new French oak, and previously filled French oak.

This results in a complex, sippable tequila that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of orange zest, papaya, plantain banana, and white chocolate. Sipping it reveals notes of cooked agave, toasted oak, salted caramel, and stone fruit. The finish is a creamy mix of oak, wintry spices, and fruity sweetness.

Where can I buy it?

Sadly, you won’t be able to pop into your local liquor store to grab a bottle of this limited-edition expression. The distillery only released 1,000 bottles of El Tequileño 65th Anniversary Extra Añejo. This award-winning, memorable tequila is available at select retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $800. If you find a bottle (and you have a few extra hundred lying around), buy it while you can. This is sure to be the centerpiece of your holiday table and one that will delight your friends and family from now until New Year’s and beyond.