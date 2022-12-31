El Tesoro celebrates a milestone with a never before seen mashup of two great drinks

If you’re only acquainted with the “big boys” of the tequila world, it’s time to catch up and meet El Tesoro. This humble but mighty brand has been knocking the socks off experts and outperforming other tequila brands for the last few years, and you’re going to want to get familiar. Taking home at least a gold in every single major tequila category at the 2020 International Spirits Challenge, El Tesoro absolutely dominated, flooring not only the judges, but the rest of the world with its sublime flavor and complexity.

This year, in celebration of their 85th anniversary, El Tesoro has released an Extra Anejo Limited Edition bottle that is something of pure magic. Born from the friendship of Master distillers Carlos Camarena of El Tesoro and Fred Noe of Booker’s Bourbon, this limited edition bottle is a fusion of two greats. Great men and great booze.

Camarena and Noe have been friends and fans of each other’s brands for years. On a recent trip to El Tesoro’s historic distillery, La Alteña, Camarena chuckled, telling us that at spirits conferences and conventions, the two gentlemen were often caught with each others’ signature drink in hand, instead of their own. Because of this shared appreciation, the two experts decided to pair up and create something unlike anything else ever created before: Tequila aged in bourbon barrels.

And after tasting this magnificent bottle, it’s a true wonder that this fusion hasn’t happened until now.

Just like the two men’s friendship, El Tesoro’s Extra Anejo’s 85th Anniversary Limited Edition Bottle is the perfect mixture of personalities and flavor. Aged in Booker’s 30th-anniversary barrels for over three years, this tequila has developed a flavor as exquisite as it is unique. El Tesoro’s already beautifully complex flavors are accented with Booker’s oaky, caramel sweetness. The result is otherworldly in its divine, mosaic taste.

With notes of cooked agave, cherry, seasoned oak, toffee, and banana, this sweet spirit warms the palette and finishes with hints of coffee and tobacco.

