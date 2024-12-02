 Skip to main content
The Block Distilling is celebrating its anniversary by releasing a six-year-old whiskey

Denver’s The Block Distilling was founded in 2017. To celebrate its seventh anniversary (on Repeal Day), the popular distillery is releasing its oldest whiskey to date: a six-year-old straight whiskey made in collaboration with the Denver Whiskey Club.

Block Distilling Six Year Straight Whiskey

Block Distilling
Block Distilling

This year’s anniversary release is a bottle-in-bond whiskey that began with a mash bill of 41% Troubadour Maltings Serenade Malted Barley, 13% Root Shoot Malting Metcalfe Malted Barley, 20% Colorado Malting Company Malted Rye, and 25% Whiskey Sister Supply Oats. If you didn’t guess it already, it’s made from 100% Colorado-sourced grains. It was distilled on a four-late column still and matured for thirty-six months in char three, toasted head American white oak barrels.

“Six Year Straight Whiskey was distilled when we were only a year old and has rested in our distillery for all six years. We’ve walked by that Denver Whiskey Club signed barrel every day, and we are so excited to finally share it with the world,” Kraig Weaver, co-founder of The Block, said in a press release.

“The unique base grains that make up this whiskey shine in the finished product, creating an upfront rye spice that finishes with an earthy sweetness from the oats and malt. When poured over a rock, the Colorado grains open up beautifully and bring the malted barley front-and-center.”

Where can I buy it?

This unique expression is extremely limited in quantity. The brand only made 200 bottles of single-barrel whiskey. Beginning on December 8th, it can be purchased at the distillery’s tasting room for $66.66 for a 750ml bottle.

