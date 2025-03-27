New Riff is launching two new Silver Grove Specialty whiskeys

Table of Contents Table of Contents New Riff Silver Grove releases Where can I buy them?

If you’re already a fan of New Riff’s commemorative Silver Grove specialty whiskeys, you’ll be happy to learn the iconic Kentucky-based brand is launching two new expressions in the series: a barrel-strength bourbon and a rye whiskey.

New Riff Silver Grove releases

Created by Master Distiller Brin Sprance, these barrel-proof blended whiskeys highlight the craftsmanship that blending can bring to an expression. The sale proceeds of these whiskeys support the Silver Grove Community Foundation.

The 2025 Silver Grove Straight Bourbon Whiskey begins with a mash bill of 60% corn, 35% rye, and 5% malted barley. It’s matured for four years and bottled at 110,3-proof. According to New Riff, the result is a complex, balanced bourbon that begins with a nose of maple candy, blackberries, and peppery rye. The palate is a mix of dark fruits, brown sugar, baking spices, and oak.

The 2025 Silver Grove Straight Rye Whiskey begins with a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted rye. It was matured for four years and bottled at a potent 110.2-proof. According to New Riff, the result is a memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of spearmint, raspberry jam, whipped butter, citrus, and gingerbread. The palate is loaded with flavors like clove, oak, wood spice, and peppery rye.

“By bottling our signature bourbon and rye straight from the barrel, we’re showcasing the full depth, character, and complexity that make these whiskeys truly special,” Sprance said.

“For this release, we hand-selected barrels that best exemplify the rich, layered profile of our bourbon and rye, making this an expression I’m especially proud to put my name on for the very first time.”

Where can I buy them?

The 2025 Silver Grove Bourbon and Rye whiskeys will only be available at New Riff’s gift shop in Newport, Kentucky, for $55.99 for a 750ml bottle beginning on Friday, April 4.