Copperworks Distilling Co. launches Washington Peated Single Cask No. 497

Fans of peated Scotch will love this new release from Copperworks

Seattle’s Copperworks got its name because it makes small batch whiskeys, gins, vodkas, and other sprits using traditional copper stills. Recently, this popular brand announced the launch of an exciting addition to the American single malt whiskey marketplace.

Copperworks Washington Peated American Single Malt Whiskey Single Cask No. 497

This limited-release, single barrel American single malt whiskey was made with 100% Fritz variety barley sourced from Washington’s Skagit Valley. Like the famed single malt whiskies of Islay, the barley was smoked during the malting process using peat sourced from Washington State. It spent four years and three months maturing in a new American oak barrel referred to as “Single Cask No. 497”.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, nuanced 119.4-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of caramelized sugar, honey, cake batter, red cedar, moss, sunbaked driftwood, charred wood, brisket bark, roasted almonds, black cherry, dark chocolate, and smoke cinnamon. The palate is loaded with notes of salted caramel, cinnamon-sugar graham cracker, beach bonfire smoke, mesquite-smoked meats, raisin, fruit leather, dry Curaçao bittersweet orange, smoked salt, fennel, and hot honey. It finishes with salted caramel, brown sugar, molasses, sweet cinnamon, ginger snap, and eucalyptus.

“When we bottled our first batch of Peatsmith American Single Malt Whiskey, we set aside Single Cask No. 497 to continue maturing,” Copperworks President and Co-Founder Jason Parker said.

“After nearly a year of maturation, this rare release brings together the smoky, earthy peat and rich, smooth malt profile. It’s bold, complex, and truly one of a kind.”

Where can I buy it?

Only 200 bottles of this limited edition expression were released. A 700ml bottle can be purchased on the Copperworks website for $89.99.

