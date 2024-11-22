 Skip to main content
Copperworks Distilling Co. releases two rare single cask whiskeys

Just in time for the holidays, Copperworks is releasing two new whiskeys

If you’re still looking for gift ideas this holiday season, Copperworks has two new expressions that are perfect for the whiskey fan. The popular Washington State-based distillery announced the release of Copperworks Color Cask and Copperworks Whidbey’s Port Cask.

Copperworks Color Cask American Single Malt Whiskey

It’s matured in a 200-year-old, extremely rare sherry-colored cask from Bodegas Argüeso winery in Cádiz, Spain. The result is a 100-proof single malt whiskey with flavors like dark chocolate, figs, brown butter, raisins, and leather.

“Knowing how special these casks were, we decided not to finish a whiskey in the cask but instead do a full maturation,” Copperworks Distilling Co. President and Co-founder Jason Parker said in a press release. “The whiskey was matured for just under five years, resulting in a rich and intense whiskey unlike any we’ve ever tasted.”

Copperworks Whidbey’s Port Cask American Single Malt Whiskey

Distilled using Copperworks’ “Five Malt” recipe, it’s matured for a shade under seven years in refill American single malt whiskey barrels before being finished for seven months in a cask that previously held a local port-style wine called Whidbey’s Port. The result is a 100-proof single malt whiskey with flavors like candied orange peels, cinnamon candy, sarsaparilla, white pepper, and brioche.

 Where can I buy these expressions?

Sadly, these limited-edition expressions aren’t yet available. First Cut members now have early access to pre-order these single malt whiskeys. The general public can pre-order them beginning on November 29. Color Cask American Single Malt Whiskey will be available for $149.99, and Whidbey’s Port Cask American Single Malt Whiskey will be available for $89.99.

