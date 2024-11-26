 Skip to main content
Casey Jones Distillery is releasing Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend Whiskey

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Casey Jones is a launching a limited-edition whiskey

To celebrate a decade of American whiskey and moonshine, Casey Jones Distillery is releasing a limited-edition expression called Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend. The whiskey was made to pay homage to the distillery’s namesake, a man named Alfred “Casey” Jones, who was a well-known whiskey maker and illicit moonshiner. He was also the grandfather of current Master Distiller Arlon “AJ” Jones.

Casey Jones Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend

Casey Jones Distillery
Casey Jones Distillery

This limited-edition expression is a blend of Kentucky straight bourbons and “Barrel Cut,” a proprietary spirit made from corn and sugarcane. This 103.3-proof whiskey was distilled in a handmade square pot copper still and matured in charred oak barrels. The result is a unique, complex whiskey that begins with a nose of brown sugar, brown butter, toasted vanilla beans, and teakwood. The palate is a symphony of caramelized sugar, coffee beans, vanilla, oak, and gentle smoke.

“Honoring my granddaddy’s history meant digging into the family archives, so we brought back those old-school recipes and honored the game-changing copper square pot still he designed. We obtained our distilling license on November 1, 2014, and never looked back. Ten years later, we are proud to be a growing American Distillery that celebrates tradition, craftsmanship, and family,” Master Distiller Arlon “AJ” Jones said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass on a table
Timothy James / Unsplash

Sadly, you won’t be able to stroll into your neighborhood liquor store to purchase a bottle of this limited-release whiskey. It will only be available at the Casey Jones Distiller in Hopkinsville, Kentucky beginning on November 29 for $99.99 for a 750ml bottle.

