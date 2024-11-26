To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Casey Jones is a launching a limited-edition whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Casey Jones Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend Where can I buy it?

To celebrate a decade of American whiskey and moonshine, Casey Jones Distillery is releasing a limited-edition expression called Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend. The whiskey was made to pay homage to the distillery’s namesake, a man named Alfred “Casey” Jones, who was a well-known whiskey maker and illicit moonshiner. He was also the grandfather of current Master Distiller Arlon “AJ” Jones.

Casey Jones Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend

This limited-edition expression is a blend of Kentucky straight bourbons and “Barrel Cut,” a proprietary spirit made from corn and sugarcane. This 103.3-proof whiskey was distilled in a handmade square pot copper still and matured in charred oak barrels. The result is a unique, complex whiskey that begins with a nose of brown sugar, brown butter, toasted vanilla beans, and teakwood. The palate is a symphony of caramelized sugar, coffee beans, vanilla, oak, and gentle smoke.

“Honoring my granddaddy’s history meant digging into the family archives, so we brought back those old-school recipes and honored the game-changing copper square pot still he designed. We obtained our distilling license on November 1, 2014, and never looked back. Ten years later, we are proud to be a growing American Distillery that celebrates tradition, craftsmanship, and family,” Master Distiller Arlon “AJ” Jones said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

Sadly, you won’t be able to stroll into your neighborhood liquor store to purchase a bottle of this limited-release whiskey. It will only be available at the Casey Jones Distiller in Hopkinsville, Kentucky beginning on November 29 for $99.99 for a 750ml bottle.