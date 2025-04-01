Last Drop launches its 2025 Collection of rare whiskeys

Table of Contents Table of Contents Last Drop 2025 Collection Where can I buy it

Whiskey fans and collectors know the appeal of the rare, limited-edition expressions produced by Last Drop Distillers. Recently, the popular brand announced the launch of its 2025 Collection, and the three whiskeys included highlight the pioneering aging methods used by distilleries worldwide, from Kentucky to Scotland to Japan.

Last Drop 2025 Collection

The three whiskeys included are a 27-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery (Release No. 37), a 55-year-old Single Malt Scotch from the Tomintoul Distillery (Release No. 38), and a 22-year-old Japanese Blended Malt Whisky (Release No. 39).

Recommended Videos

The Last Drop 27-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery is a blend of bourbons distilled in 1995, 1996, and 1997. According to Last Drop, this uncut, unfiltered bourbon features oak notes, caramel, dark chocolate, cherries, and pipe tobacco.

The Last Drop 55 Year Old Single Malt Scotch from the Tomintoul Distillery is made up of three casks of single malt Scotch whisky distilled in 1969 and aged in ex-sherry butts and refill sherry hogsheads before being married together and finished in ex-Matusalem Sherry butt for another two years. According to Last Drop, the result is a memorable whisky with notes of stone fruit, baking spices, licorice, pineapple upside-down cake, and caramel.

The Last Drop 22-Year-Old Japanese Blended Malt Whisky is a blend of malt whiskies distilled in 2000 and aged in two casks made of Mizunara oak. According to Last Drop, this resulted in a nuanced whisky with flavors like tropical fruits, banana, coconut, red berries, gentle spices, and oaky wood.

“The 2025 Curated Collection represents one of The Last Drop’s most anticipated and exceptional releases to date,” Jess Scheerhorn, Vice President of Emerging Portfolio, Sazerac, said.

“Featuring a remarkable 27-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, alongside two stunning whiskies from Scotland and Japan, this collection showcases the best of global whisky craftsmanship. Each spirit is a testament to our pursuit of the truly extraordinary, and we are thrilled to share these rare finds with epicureans of fine spirits around the world.”

Where can I buy it

Only 508 bottles of bourbon will be available worldwide for the suggested retail price of $10,500, only 430 bottles of single malt Scotch whisky will be available worldwide for the suggested retail price of $6,950, and only 319 bottles of Japanese whisky will be available worldwide for the suggested retail price of $5,500.