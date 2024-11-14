The Block Distilling is releasing a new after-dinner drink

The Block Distilling, well-known for creative and innovative spirits, is again branching out into a classic drink style: the after-dinner drink. It already launched its signature Apéritif and is set to release an Amaro. So now, drinkers have two choices for nuanced, complex drinks after a heavy meal or before bed nightcap.

Block Distilling Amaro

This 35% ABV Amaro is made with a blend of herbs and botanicals, including birch, spearmint, anise, sarsaparilla, and more. One of its more unique ingredients is dehydrated sugar. This unique amaro was also finished in The Block’s previously used whiskey barrels. The result is a spicy, complex, nuanced, highly sippable after-dinner drink you’ll go back to again and again.

“We’ve put a lot of thought and heart into this Amaro, learning from and experimenting with the flavor changes that occur at each stage of the process to create balance and nuance,” Co-founder Kraig Weaver said in a press release. “These bitter and herbal liqueurs became a favorite dram of ours and led to us wanting to develop our own version. The unique challenge of balancing, sweetening, and finishing them only added to our desire of creation.”

Where can I buy it?

The holidays are coming, and with that comes countless heavy meals. To settle your stomach afterward, you can enjoy a nice glass of whiskey, cognac, or liqueur, or you can purchase a bottle of Block Distilling Amaro. It’s available at The Block Distilling Co. tasting room in Denver, Colorado, for $35 for a 750ml bottle.