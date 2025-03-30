Veritable Distillery is launching its first two spirits

Table of Contents Table of Contents Veritable Distillery’s new expressions Where can I buy them?

Connecticut-based Veritable Distillery is all about keeping things as authentic as possible. That’s why it makes its spirits using only traditional methods and exclusively natural ingredients. Recently, the brand announced it was set to release its first two expressions: a gin and a bourbon whiskey.

Veritable Distillery’s new expressions

The first two expressions from Veritable Distillery are Ship’s Bell Bourbon and Southwick’s American Gin.

Recommended Videos

Ship’s Bell Bourbon is a blend of whiskeys made in collaboration with the famed Bardstown Distillery in Kentucky. It was matured for three years in new American white oak barrels. This bourbon was then blended with a lesser amount of The Veritable American Single Malt Whiskey, made with 100% malted barley, and matured for three years in ex-rye casks from Bardstown.

According to the brand, this creates a memorable 86-proof whiskey with aromas of caramel apples, dried peanuts, and black cherry. The palate is sweet oak, apple cider donuts, and caramel, with a caramel finish.

Southwick’s American Gin was distilled using historical techniques. This unique gin wasn’t made with neutral grain spirit as its base. Instead, it began as aged rum and was then flavored with macerated, vapor-infused herbs and botanicals.

According to the brand, this results in a multi-layered 93-proof gin that begins with a nose of pine sap, honeyed blueberry, citrus zest, and vanilla. The palate is centered on citrus, peppercorn, and pine needles. The finish is long, warm, and pleasantly spicy.

“We created Veritable Distillery to highlight the beauty and complexity of traditional spirits production – countering the mass production and homogenization of spirits by large corporations,” Finneas Pryor, Vice President and Co-Founder of Veritable Distillery, said.

“By focusing on authenticity, craftsmanship and community, we provide our customers with a better opportunity for informed consumption. Our first two releases, Ship’s Bell Bourbon and Southwick’s American Gin, honor New England’s rich history while setting a new standard for transparency in the industry.”

Where can I buy them?

The bourbon and gin are available at select alcohol retailers in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York and on the distillery’s website. The gin retails for $26.99, and the bourbon for $24.99.