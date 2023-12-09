 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Supreme and The North Face have a new suede parka that will be on everyone’s Christmas list

Suede is a hot fabric this winter

Sarah Veldman
By
Supreme x The North Face white Nuptse jacket on model
The North Face

In a thrilling collaboration that’s sure to dominate Christmas wish lists this year, Supreme and The North Face have dropped a collection of suede parkas that effortlessly blend style and functionality. The North Face, renowned for its quality outdoor gear, joins forces with Supreme, the epitome of streetwear cool, to deliver a lineup that redefines winter fashion.

The North Face jacket redefined

The star of the show is, undoubtedly, The North Face jacket. This collaboration pushes the boundaries of what we expect from winter outerwear. The suede material not only adds a touch of luxury but also elevates the jackets to a new level of sophistication. The jackets come in two distinct models, each boasting its own unique charm.

The North Face x Supreme 600 Fill Down Parka in blue
Supreme

Supreme x The North Face Suede 600 Fill-Down Parka

At the forefront of the collection is the 600-Fill Down Parka, which showcases an upscale suede outer layer, incorporating quilted baffles. Additionally, it boasts a fixed hood adorned with faux fur trim for added flair.

Recommended Videos

A fusion of rugged and refined, this parka is a testament to the synergy between Supreme’s streetwear aesthetics and The North Face’s commitment to durability. The material in this suede jacket is not only a style statement but also provides warmth and protection against the elements. Featuring a quilted interior, the jacket ensures optimal insulation without compromising on comfort. The attention to detail is impeccable, with Supreme’s iconic logo tastefully integrated into the design.

The North Face x Supreme Nuptse Jacket in white
Supreme

Supreme x The North Face Nuptse Jacket

For those who prefer a more contemporary silhouette, the suede Nuptse jacket is a standout choice. The puffer design adds a modern twist to the classic suede look, creating a piece that seamlessly transitions from the city streets to the snowy slopes.
This jacket doesn’t just make a statement; it tells a story. The collaboration’s history is woven into every stitch, creating a garment that resonates with authenticity.

Related

The Nuptse jacket undoubtedly steals the spotlight. A perennial winter favorite for The North Face, it has garnered widespread acclaim, counting approval from notables like Harry Styles. This version boasts 700-fill down insulation within quilted baffles, enveloped in a lavish abundance of suede. The tactile luxury of suede is accentuated throughout, creating a sumptuous visual and tactile experience. Adding the finishing touch, the right sleeve proudly features the iconic co-branding of Supreme x The North Face, an enduring signature detail that defines the collab.

Unveiling the supreme touch

Supreme, known for its limited-edition drops and iconic red box logo, brings its signature flair to the men’s parkas in this North Face collaboration. The jackets are not just outerwear; they’re a symbol of a cultural phenomenon. The integration of Supreme’s branding is subtle yet unmistakable, marking these pieces as collector’s items for streetwear enthusiasts.

Suede, often associated with luxury, takes center stage in this collaboration, which features not only jackets but 27 other items, including snow pants, duffle bags, gloves, and a keychain; it’s a material that transcends trends, offering a timeless appeal that goes beyond seasonal fashion. The jackets are crafted with precision, ensuring that the suede not only looks but also feels premium.

Provocatively practical

While the collaboration exudes a certain edginess, it doesn’t compromise on practicality. The men’s puffer jackets and parkas are designed to withstand the harsh winter conditions, making them more than just fashion statements. Supreme and The North Face have created a fusion that marries style and substance, appealing to fashion-forward individuals who refuse to compromise on either.

The Supreme x The North Face suede parka collection is a celebration of style, craftsmanship, and collaboration. As winter approaches, these jackets offer more than just warmth; they provide a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts. Whether you opt for the rugged parka or the contemporary puffer jacket, one thing is certain – you’ll be turning heads wherever you go.

Editors' Recommendations

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
The North Face XX Kaws Collection Colors Outside the Lines
Two people wearing a matching winter coats and snow pants from The North Face XX Kaws collection.

Get yourself an article in The New York Times and suddenly you’re everywhere. After a May 2019 feature on the Brooklyn-based Kaws, Brian Donnelly’s painter identity, the artist’s work now appears everywhere. In the last year alone, his double-exxed eyes are on Reese’s cereal boxes, Supreme shirts, Nike kicks, and, as of February 17, now on a brand line designed for The North Face.

The North Face XX Kaws collection delivers high-tech performance, functional style, and limitless inspiration for epic days of exploration. The winter gear is made for the mountain and the lodge -- a snappy, signature curation, all blended lines and fabric patches covering high-quality coats and snow pants on The North Face’s Freeride and Icons of Exploration collections. Impossible-to-look-away patterns, on the other hand, shape a subtle yet bright color palette -- blue on black, bordered by purple swaths, forest pine dancing with sea green, black atop of black.

Read more
Meet Olympian Blake Leeper, the Face of Nike’s New Underwear Campaign
nike blake leeper underwear campaign 0456 01 ke1007 everydaystretch boxer 0171 rgb v03

With the U.S. Olympic team set and boarding their flights to Tokyo, we at The Manual are not a little obsessed with this year's Summer Games. (And that includes new sports, including surfing, skateboarding, and climbing, along with heritage disciplines like track and field and swimming.) So when we saw eight-time Paralympic competitor Blake Leeper announced as the new face of Nike's underwear campaign, we raced to our keyboards and frantically started banging out words to describe its Olympic-sized significance.

Some of those words: historic, fast, bold. All apply to Leeper, who becomes the first paralympian to front the company's rarified pair of undies. After making his international debut in 2009, Leeper has steadily accrued a neck's worth of hardware, including silver and bronze medals at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London in the 400- and 200-meters, respectively, along with more silvers and a gold at the IPC World Championships. Pre-pandemic, he was ranked the sixth-fastest man in the world. And with its choice of current and future sports greats, Nike's choice of the Tennessee native breaks new ground for the company, thrusting him into the greatest exposure of his life (off the track and podium, at least).
Related Guides

Read more
Would you wear these McDonald’s-inspired Crocs?
Now, you can dress like the Hamburglar
Crocs and McDonalds Hamburglar

Crocs are some of the most divisive items in fashion. Some people think they are the pinnacle of functional comfort. You can wear them anywhere in place of sandals and they are waterproof, comfortable, and keep your feet cool in warm weather. If you're feeling squirrelly, you can even put them in sport mode when you are ready to feign athleticism. The other side of the debate sees Crocs as children's shoes. While they may be functional, they tend to look best in middle schools and high schools.

While we can admit that we see credibility to both sides of the debate, there's no doubt that the footwear company has done a great job of inserting itself into today's cultural zeitgeist. One of the ways it accomplished this feat is by using kitschy ideas and collaborations. Earlier this season, Crocs released some pretty interesting cowboy boots. Now, it has teamed up with one of the most iconic fast-food chains in the world -- the one associated with Ronald McDonald.

Read more