Nike Supreme, Andrew Agassi sneaker makes a come back

The Supreme x Nike collaboration just revived an iconic Andre Agassi sneaker in 3 different colors

Sarah Veldman
If you’re a Nike sneaker enthusiast, get ready to be hyped! The sneaker world is buzzing with excitement as the Supreme Nike collaboration brings back the iconic Andre Agassi sneaker, the Nike Courtposite, an oldie but a goodie.

Let’s go back in time to 2002, the year the first Courtposite was released, to start things off. It’s safe to say that the tennis shoe wasn’t precisely of the highest caliber. Given that it was a part of Andre Agassi’s hallmark style but Agassi never really used these kicks on the court, it was actually fairly contentious. This sneaker, which is modeled after the Foamposite basketball shoe, was made from molded material, which isn’t the most flexible. Despite its limitations on the court, this partnership with Supreme has elevated it and produced one of the most anticipated men’s Nikes in recent memory.

Futuristic design meets classic style

The Supreme x Nike Courtposite is more than just a reissue; it’s an entirely new design. These Supreme shoes are stunning, with a futuristic style that appears to belong in Wimbledon if it were held on the moon. They are available in three different colorways, each with a special appeal: black, white, and an iridescent green. The traditional Foamposite construction has been simplified to offer a sleeker appearance and feel, making them both fashionable and comfortable. These sneakers stand out thanks to rubber overlays on the front and back, a thick midsole, and the lateral heel’s signature Nike Swoosh. Not to mention the Supreme logo adorning the mesh tongue making this a collaboration that is impossible to ignore.

Nike and Supreme have worked together before and they actually have a long history. It all started in 2002 when the iconic streetwear brand worked on the first SB Dunk collaboration ever. Since then, they’ve collaborated on several pairs of sneakers, leaving behind a legacy of highly coveted shoes. Just this year, Supreme took on the Air Force 1 Low and the “Rammellzee” collection as a tribute to the late graphic artist. Unsurprisingly, both of these collections instantly sold out, demonstrating the long-lasting appeal of this alliance.

Nike x Supreme new Courtposite sneaker green
Supreme

A sneaker designed for performance

A foam midsole is beneath the Courtposite’s eye-catching shell. Because of the comfort and cushioning this provides, you can wear these sneakers continuously. Whether you’re hitting the court or traversing the city, the rubber outsole with a TPU shank improves the stability of the shoe. From the co-branded footbed to the mesh tongue with a welded logo appliqué, Supreme and Nike have paid close attention to every last detail. These are the distinctive qualities that make this partnership stand out, resulting in a product that not only works well but also has a really fashionable appearance.

Don’t miss out

On October 19, the Supreme x Nike Courtposite launched, sparking excitement among fans of streetwear and sneakers. And it’s not just a local affair; fans in Japan and Seoul had the chance to grab a pair on October 2, making it a global celebration of sneaker culture.

A classic has been reimagined in the Supreme x Nike Courtposite collaboration, which goes beyond simple revival. It is positioned to become a must-have item for sneaker fans due to its cutting-edge design, outstanding performance capabilities, and attention to detail.

