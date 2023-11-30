 Skip to main content
The North Face jackets are heavily discounted right now

Jen Allen
Smiling person in a North Face beanie and winter coat outdoors.
The North Face Renewed

Saks Fifth Avenue currently has a big sale on The North Face jackets with fleece jackets available from $104 and many options to choose from. If you’re looking to keep warm in style this winter, you need to check out the sale. There are many options to choose from, so we strongly recommend hitting the button below to see what’s out there for yourself. However, if you need a little insight and guidance into what’s available, read on while we take you through some of our favorite jackets and fleeces currently on sale.

What to shop for in the North Face jacket sale

Rivaling some of the best men’s jackets right now, The North Face may not have quite made our best outdoor clothing brands list but it makes some great jackets that are perfect for keeping you toasty warm this winter.

One of our favorites is the for $262 reduced from $350. Currently available in all sizes, it offers a relaxed fit with a high mock neck. Fastening with a center zipper, it’s comfy to wear throughout the day. It has side zip pockets while it’s insulated with 600 fill recycled waterfowl down. Machine washable, it’ll last throughout most outdoor visits and trips.

If you want a puffer jacket instead, try the . It usually costs $700 but it’s down to $525 for a limited time. It has an iconic look and is crafted with plush down fill while being very lightweight. A zip front and waist zip pockets are precisely what you would expect while there’s an inside patch pocket too. 700 fill power keeps you warm.

If you’d prefer something a little less toasty, there’s always the . Normally costing $179, it’s reduced to $134. It’s made from Polartec fleece and has woven overlays on the stand collar, chest, and back of the yoke. It offers two chest zipper pockets and two waist zipper pockets while there are elasticated cuffs for extra snugness. It’s good for less cold days where you still need to wrap up warm.

These are just some of the items on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue as part of its The North Face sale. If you’re looking to wrap up warm this winter for less, this is the ideal place to check. Take a look now while there are still plenty of sizes currently available.

Jen Allen
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
