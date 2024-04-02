Canada Goose sale: Jackets, hoodies, and sweaters from $280

Staying warm and cozy is something we all want to do no matter the temperature outside. That’s why you need to have comfortable and snug apparel ready in your closet for when you need an extra layer of warmth. There is no better brand to help you achieve this warm and comfy feel than Canada Goose. We’ve answered the question you’ve probably asked yourself a dozen times: Canada Goose or Moncler? And the answer is, Canada Goose.

Right now at Gilt, you can grab discounts on sweaters, jackets and hoodies from Canada Goose with prices as low as $280. You’ll find over 30 different items on sale that will all make great additions to your wardrobe. Click the button below to start shopping these discounted items before time runs out.

What you should buy during the Canada Goose sale

Before your start your shopping, check out the best Canada Goose jackets for men. Outerwear options available during this sale include parkas, puffer jackets, wool coats and bomber jackets. If you love a good puffer coat, be sure to shop the Hybridge Lite Jacket in black for $630, the Summit Down Jacket in pink for $740, the Lawrence Puffer Jacket in black for $1,020 or the Hybridge Knit Wool Down Jacket for $700. For guys who live in extremely cold temperatures, you probably already own a warm parka, but adding a Canada Goose one to your closet won’t hurt. Shop the Sherridon Down Parka in bright red for $900, the Chateau Down Parka in military green for $1,300 or the Carson Down Heritage Parka in black for $1,400.

There are a few sweatshirt options that can be worn on their own or layered with other apparel. Here’s how to style a sweatshirt for every occasion in case you plan on adding a hoodie to your cart during this sale. Shop the Ashcroft Wool Hoodie for $400 in a few color options or the Huron Hoodie for $300.

Head over to Gilt ASAP to shop outerwear, hoodies and sweaters from Canada Goose for as low as $280. This is a sale you don’t want to miss.

