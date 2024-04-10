My 5 favorite Canada Goose jacket deals happening right now

If you want one of the best men’s jackets around, you need to check out the Gilt sale on all things Canada Goose right now. You can click through on the button below to see the full wealth of what’s out there but we’ve also picked out some favorites. Take a look below at what we’ve chosen as some of the best Canada Goose jackets on sale at Gilt right now.

Canada Goose Long Jacket — $680, was $795

The Canada Goose Long Jacket demonstrates why the brand is so popular. Focusing on function first while still looking good, the jacket is perfect for any adventures you have planned. The long jacket is available in black with a chin guard, hooded back, and zippered under arm vents. It has four front pockets along with a storm panel at the back and a high-low hem. A zipper closure keeps you secure at all times while its 100% polyester shell is lightweight and easy to carry or store. It’s machine washable too any time it becomes stained.

Canada Goose Hybridge Knit Wool Down Jacket — $700, was $895

Don’t bother with one of the best Canada Goose alternatives, simply check out the Canada Goose Hybridge Knit Wool Down Jacket. It’s available in black with a puffer design, and a hooded back. It has front slip pockets and knit cuffs. One of its shells is made from 100% nylon and the other is 100% wool, with the fill being 80% white duck down and the remaining 20% being feathers. It’s dry clean only because of that but it’s very lightweight to use and wear.

Canada Goose Summit Down Jacket — $750, was $925

The Canada Goose Summit Down Jacket is warm and eye-catching. It’s available in summit pink which is a lot more noticeable than black. It has a quilted, stand-up collar with a removable hood. There are adjustable Velcro cuffs while dual front zippered pockets and dual interior pockets are convenient. There are also reflective accents along with a logo patch on the sleeve so it looks consistently great. The fill is 90% down and 10% feather, while the rest of it is mostly nylon or polyester.

Canada Goose Armstrong Jacket — $760, was $895

The Canada Goose Armstrong Jacket is perfect if you want something comfortable yet durable. It has Cordura fabric reinforcement in high-abrasion areas. It also has a down-filled hood to keep you warm while you can always remove it and pack it into your left pocket if you’d rather go without. Made from 100% nylon, it’s easily machine washable too. It’s perfect if you want a warm and durable jacket that fits you like a glove, all while being made from high-end material.

Canada Goose Arxan Bomber Jacket — $1,400, was $1,695

The Canada Goose Arxan Bomber Jacket looks great and is perfect for a more eye-catching jacket to wear. It’s available in north star white with a spread collar and reflective striping. There’s a patch logo on the sleeve along with ribbed inner cuffs and a ribbed hem. There are also two front flap pockets while there are zipper and snap closures. The outer is 85% polyester and 15% cotton while the fill is made of white duck down. It’s perfect for plenty of style and comfort.

