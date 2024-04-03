There’s a secret part of the Lululemon site with steals from $9

While we may think of Lululemon as a place where our girlfriends and wives get their yoga pants and other athletic gear, it turns out there are some great products for men. So much so that we consider the brand one of the best for men’s workout clothes. It’s a heavily guarded secret. So, if this comes as a shock to you, we predict you’re not alone, as Lululemon is currently hosting a “We Made Too Much” (we’re reading this as inventory, not money) sale, with tons of great items for men. And the especially good news? We’re seeing great items heavily discounted, with the lowest costing a mere $9.

What you should buy during the Lululemon We Made Too Much sale

One of the first things that really pop out in the Lululemon “We Made Too Much” sale is the hats. These hats are unique in a good way. While the benefits of running are many and wonderful, staying cool isn’t one of them. Hats help. Hats like the High Ventilation Running Hat, suitable for men and women, are super helpful. Somewhat tent-like in appearance and designed with high airflow in mind, you’ll be happy to get the once $48 hat for just $19. Lululemon’s drawcord hiking caps will be enjoyed by those of us going through the best hiking trails in national parks, never about to fall off while our hands are busy grasping at trees and keeping us balanced. Most are discounted by 50% or more for these deals.

While there are a ton of other things on sale, we really recommend that you take a look at their exercise shorts. They offer a wider color and design spectrum than most men’s athletic shorts have — who hasn’t long tired of the typical black, dark red, and light gray we see over and over again? These shorts — though every model differs somewhat — are typically made of fast-drying materials, have sweat wicking, and include recycled materials for that feel-good green boost. Be especially on the lookout for the Fast and Free Lined Shorts 6″, which are typically $88, can now be purchased for as low as $39, and are now on their final sale.

Be sure, however, to check out all of the items, which include shirts, socks, reusable water bottles, bags, and sweatpants by tapping the button below.

