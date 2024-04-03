 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s a secret part of the Lululemon site with steals from $9

John Alexander
By
MIRROR by Lululemon in use in living room.
Lululemon

While we may think of Lululemon as a place where our girlfriends and wives get their yoga pants and other athletic gear, it turns out there are some great products for men. So much so that we consider the brand one of the best for men’s workout clothes. It’s a heavily guarded secret. So, if this comes as a shock to you, we predict you’re not alone, as Lululemon is currently hosting a “We Made Too Much” (we’re reading this as inventory, not money) sale, with tons of great items for men. And the especially good news? We’re seeing great items heavily discounted, with the lowest costing a mere $9.

What you should buy during the Lululemon We Made Too Much sale

One of the first things that really pop out in the Lululemon “We Made Too Much” sale is the hats. These hats are unique in a good way. While the benefits of running are many and wonderful, staying cool isn’t one of them. Hats help. Hats like the High Ventilation Running Hat, suitable for men and women, are super helpful. Somewhat tent-like in appearance and designed with high airflow in mind, you’ll be happy to get the once $48 hat for just $19. Lululemon’s drawcord hiking caps will be enjoyed by those of us going through the best hiking trails in national parks, never about to fall off while our hands are busy grasping at trees and keeping us balanced. Most are discounted by 50% or more for these deals.

Recommended Videos

While there are a ton of other things on sale, we really recommend that you take a look at their exercise shorts. They offer a wider color and design spectrum than most men’s athletic shorts have — who hasn’t long tired of the typical black, dark red, and light gray we see over and over again? These shorts — though every model differs somewhat — are typically made of fast-drying materials, have sweat wicking, and include recycled materials for that feel-good green boost. Be especially on the lookout for the Fast and Free Lined Shorts 6″, which are typically $88, can now be purchased for as low as $39, and are now on their final sale.

Related

Be sure, however, to check out all of the items, which include shirts, socks, reusable water bottles, bags, and sweatpants by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Ends soon: Get up to 28% off Burberry jackets, shirts, and more
Burberry Kensington

Brand loyalty is something that most companies strive for. They want you to be decked out from head to toe in their designs, especially ones that incorporate a recognizable logo or print. Many men have remained loyal to Burberry for years on end due to their crisp, clean and stylish look. If you are one of those guys, we've got a Burberry sale just for you.

Right now on Gilt, you can get up to 28% off jackets, shirts, bags, shoes, belts and more from Burberry. As one of the best suit brands for men, Burberry immediately gives your closet a sophisticated and refined feel. If you want to update some of your accessories and apparel from this popular designer, now is the perfect time to do so. Click the button below to start shopping ASAP because this sale only lasts a few more days.

Read more
Hublot watches, including the Big Bang, are up to 35% off today
hublot watches deal jomashop march 2024 big bang unico essential grey

Not every watch has to be a smartwatch, and right now traditional watches are seeing some massive discounts. And not just traditional watches, but luxury traditional watches, as Jomashop currently has more than 1,100 Hublot watches and variations on sale. With Hublot being such a premium brand you’re going to find some premium prices, but that makes for all the more savings.

Why you should shop the Hublot watch sale at Jomashop
A luxury watch is as much a good investment as it is a fashion statement, as most luxury watches tend to increase in value with time. Hublot is a watchmaker that regularly turns out models in competition with the best watches for men. It’s even put some watches amongst Elton John’s collection of watches. One of the most popular Hublot watches is the Big Bang, and while it comes in numerous variations, you can save nearly $1,000 on the Hublot Big Bang Steel Ceramic Watch, as it’s from its regular price of $10,895. Additionally, the Big Bang Chronograph Automatic is seeing a massive 25% price drop that brings its price down from nearly $37,000 to a .

Read more
Psycho Bunny sale: Get up to 30% off Polos, shirts, and more
Psycho Bunny Polo Shirt

Every guy out there has at least one or two polos in their wardrobe that they wear for certain occasions. This type of shirt is easy-to-wear, comfortable and is a step up from your regular t-shirt. If you've been on the hunt for a polo that goes even further with a fun design, interesting logo and cool colors, Psycho Bunny should be your next purchase.

Add these stylish yet comfortable polo shirts to your wardrobe and shop the current Psycho Bunny sale on Gilt. You can get up to 30% off the brand's popular polos, baseball hats, shirts, hoodies and outerwear for a limited time. Anything and everything you buy from this sale will give you a cool and trendy aesthetic without trying too hard. Click the button below to start browsing all of the apparel and accessories available at a discounted price at Gilt.

Read more