10 Men’s Statement Jackets Perfect for Spring

The most brutal part of the year is ending and the crocuses are beginning to poke their heads up through the frozen grass. We’ve survived a relatively warm winter, but it’s still tough to shake the cold out of our bones. And now comes the trickiest time of the year as far as dressing goes: How many layers do you leave the house with, and how do you keep it stylish depending on what’s going on outside?

When the weather’s as risky as springtime, it’s not worth it to chance heading to work in flashy shoes or eccentric pants that might get ruined by a sudden rainfall. That means your only option for personal style is jackets or heavy accessories. Since the latter tend toward the overly eccentric, we suggest sticking to the former.

A statement jacket is the perfect way of showing some personality, especially if wearing something edgier feels too risky in certain environments. We’ve collected some stylish and on-trend outerwear that would go great with most outfits, either under a heavier jacket or with something lighter underneath.

10 Deep Biohazard Jacket

Streetwear stalwarts 10 Deep was started in 1995 and has taken inspiration from the musical subcultures of that decade. The brand’s latest lines have been somewhat overtly political, and this Biohazard jacket, obliquely referencing our contemporary environmental and medical crises, is no exception. The bright orange color will let everyone know you’re not to be messed with.

C by Loredena Pinasco Oversized Bomber

Bomber jackets have experienced a resurgence in popularity within the past five years, replacing leather motorcycle jackets as a sought-after menswear staple. C by Loredena Pinasco’s tactical cyberpunk gear sometimes veers toward the outlandish, but this oversized update of the classic bomber design is a smart subversion of sartorial expectations.

Levi’s Type 3 Corduroy Trucker Jacket

Everything old is new again: The outlandish color blocking popular in the 1990s has become an obvious but beloved trend in retro fashion. Levis is capitalizing on the trend with this limited edition corduroy number. Forget your outdated notions of masculinity and get ready to embrace more feminine color palettes, as attitudes about gender no longer reflect the rigidity of 30 years ago.

Mishka Lucas Tartan Death Adder Jacket

LA-based streetwear brand, Mishka, experienced an upswing in popularity amongst indie rappers in the mid-’00s and has been producing bold and confrontational designs ever since. This tartan jacket is a smart play on traditional men’s patterns with a slightly insidious graphic twist, nodding to the brand’s devilish mascot. Because Mishka tends to be well made, you can bet the embroidered bear on the back won’t budge in inclement weather or after several wears.

Bodega Mechanic Jacket

The notorious Boston-based Bodega is easily the New England city’s trendiest store. Their curation remains impeccable in every season, and Spring 2020 is no exception. This signature mechanic jacket, produced via Vault by Vans, is more understated than most of the items on this list but is loud enough to attract the exact right kind of attention.

Meltdown Lab’s Primary Flesh Coach Long Jacket

Mexico-based Meltdown Lab’s psychedelic graphic design pays homage to trippy artists like Alex Grey and the dystopian fiction of JG Ballard. This rain slicker contains ominous portents with its incredibly smart imagery — and, more importantly, will help you survive an unexpected storm. The bizarre medical iconography exudes a peculiar sense of mystery.

Onitsuka Tiger Performance Jacket

The geometric simplicity of this track jacket shows off a kind of streetwear sophistication that can help take a more conventional outfit to the next level. The design is clearly inspired by haute couture from the likes of Alexander McQueen but leaves aside the more high art aspirations and pretensions in favor of wearable chic. Onitsuka has been a reliable sportswear brand since 1949, so rest assured this garment won’t fall apart.

Straight To Hell Hero Satin Jacket

Updating classic mod and punk looks for the new millennium, Straight To Hell has become the go-to brand for New York City goths and rockers. The brand’s latest endeavors are far more accessible than outré and this gorgeous satin jacket with geometric patterns — obviously inspired by 1970’s Japanese souvenir jackets — is a perfect example of the company’s intrepid direction. The red, white, and mustard palette is a timeless color combo that will never go out of style.

Reigning Champ 10th Anniversary Varsity Jacket

There’s an undeniable arrogance to the black-on-black embroidered text on the back of this jacket. The impeccable detailing on each design element is obvious at first glance: Note the gorgeous stitching and perfectly minimalist design. Reigning Champ’s well-constructed garments have won over the hearts of athleisure aficionados since 2007, but this outerwear celebrating the brand’s successes is its obvious piece de resistance.

NikeLab ACG Gore-Tex Jacket

NikeLab’s experimental micro-collections have showcased innovation and experimentalism from emerging designers and new voices in fashion. This deconstructed windbreaker comes with a detachable hood and is made with a breathable fabric that will keep you from sweating in sun showers — and the secret straps inside allow for the garment to be carried like a backpack if it gets too hot. Nike’s flirtations with futurism are on full display.

