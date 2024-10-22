Celebrate the final installment of Tom Hardy's trilogy

When he starred in Sony’s Venom, Tom Hardy brought Spider-Man’s most dangerous villain to life. He appeared again in a sequel that brought an even more terrifying symbiote to battle Venom in Let There Be Carnage. A small cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans the hope that we would be seeing Hardy’s version of the villain go up against Tom Holland’s version of “Web Head” in the MCU, but now we know that the next film in the franchise, Venom: The Last Dance, will be Hardy’s final appearance as the dark symbiote and the hope of seeing the two Toms go head to head dwindles. However, there is a glimmer of a silver lining, and we can see a little more of Venom with a new collaboration. Tillys x Venom is now live on Tillys and gives us a little more of our favorite Spider-Man villain.

Celebrating one last venomous ride

The California-based company has become one of the leaders in skater, surfer, and general SoCal aesthetics over the last four decades. Not only have they been one of the leaders in the industry, but they have also been innovative in developing Southern California style with other regional brands in ways the entire country recognizes. Their new collaboration with Venom: The Last Dance includes 18 pieces: T-shirts, casual pants, hoodies, and outerwear. All of which feature the titular villain and his heroic nemesis. Even if we never see Tom Hardy in the MCU, we can at least wear him to the next premier.

Tillys x Venom