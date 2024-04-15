 Skip to main content
Burberry sale: Jackets, shirts, belts, and more, from $200

Victoria Garcia
By
Burberry Kensington
Burberry

Burberry is one of the most recognizable and popular brands in the world with their tailored apparel, luxurious accessories and of course, their famous checkered print. If you don’t already own at least one piece of apparel or an accessory from this coveted brand, now is the perfect opportunity to find something that suits your needs.

Gilt is offering a huge sale on over 150 different Burberry styles including shirts, belts, sunglasses, wallets, footwear, sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets and more. You can find apparel for as low as $200 and accessories or cologne for as low as $30. Click the button below to start shopping all of these Burberry products before time runs out.

What you should buy during the Burberry sale

Let’s start off with talking about the awesome accessories that you can find during this sale. Looking for a new belt? Check out our list of the best belts for men and shop the the Logo Leather Belt for $360 or the Check Reversible Leather Belt for $360 for a classic black belt. If you want to show off the Burberry print, you’ll find the Burberry Vintage Check Fabric Belt for $400 or the TB Buckle Leather Check Belt for $450. Shop men’s wallets including the Exaggerated Check E-Canvas & Leather Card Case for $200 and the Burberry Vintage Check E-Canvas Wallet for $350.

If you are asking is the polo shirt still stylish? The answer is yes and you can shop some Burberry options right now. For a classic look, a polo shirt is exactly what you need in the warmer months. Shop the quintessential Polo Shirt in black for $300, the Burberry Monogram Motif Polo Shirt in black for $321 or the Wool & Silk-Blend Polo Shirt for $384 that is available in black and dark red. Don’t forget to browse the plaid sneaker options that are available during this sale that are the perfect lightweight shoe to wear in the spring.

Now is the time to revamp your wardrobe and fill it with Burberry apparel and accessories. Right now at Gilt, you can find items for as low as $30. Don’t wait to shop because this sale surely won’t last forever.

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
