Designer belt sale: Up to $215 off Burberry, Gucci, Fendi, Versace, More

No outfit is complete without one or two accessories. Some men gravitate towards sunglasses and hats while others prefer belts, shoes and jewelry to accentuate their ensembles. If you are one of those guys who appreciates a good designer belt, we have a sale you are going to want to learn more about.

Right now at Gilt, you can score up to $215 off designer men’s belts that can be worn with trousers, suits and jeans. Brands available during this sale include Gucci, Versace, Burberry, Ferragamo, Fendi and Moschino. All of these belts are made from genuine leather and some feature popular prints and logos from select brands. A new belt is one of the men’s spring fashion essentials you need and you can find a few during this sale. Click the button below to start shopping before time runs out.

What you should buy during the designer belt sale

We rounded up some of the nine best belts for men to stylishly keep your pants up since this type of accessory is necessary for every guy. Are you a fan of the beloved Gucci print? If so, shop the GG Marmont Reversible Supreme Canvas and Leather Belt for $450, the Signature Leather Belt for $400 or the Double G Buckle GG Supreme Canvas and Leather Belt for $420. For those who just want to stick with the brand’s double G logo on the belt buckle, you can browse the Leather Belt for $440 or the GG Buckle Leather Belt for $660.

If logos and prints aren’t your thing, there are still some stylish and refined belts available. Shop the Ferragamo Reversible and Adjustable Leather Belt for $480, the Leather Belt from Tod’s for $182 and a plain black leather belt from Burberry for $360. Style statement makers might want to check out the bold and black Moschino Printed Leather Belt for $160 or the Versace Jeans Couture Leather Belt for $140 that has a large logo on the front.

No matter what vibe you are going for, your wardrobe could use another designer belt. Head over to Gilt to shop some of your favorite brands and receive up to $215 off select styles for a limited time.

