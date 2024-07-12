Shop these Levi’s early Prime Day deals to fill gaps in your wardrobe

When it comes to fashion and casual outfits, almost nothing beats a good pair of jeans. We’ll go so far as to claim they’re one of the most versatile apparel options for men, outside of maybe some dress slacks. There are so many options, from stressed and faded jeans to more professional-looking slim tech pants in a solid, even color. If you want to fill some gaps in your wardrobe and don’t want to spend too much, now’s the time to do it. Amazon and Levi’s are featuring some excellent early Prime Day deals — there are too. You’ll save up to 39% off in some cases, which is practically enough for a second pair of jeans. We highly recommend looking to see what’s available, but we’ve also shared a few fan favorites below.

Why you should shop these Levi’s early Prime Day deals now and not wait

Let’s start with why you should shop these deals so early. After all, Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until next week, right? Indeed, but in recent years, the deals haven’t been much better during the main event, especially on apparel and clothing, name-brand stuff included. These Levi’s deals are likely as close to the lowest they’ll get, and even if they’re not, there’s plenty of opportunity to capitalize on all of the best offers.

Take the , which are down to $50, usually $70. That saves you $20 right off the top. They look great, too. They have a tighter, more streamlined appearance while remaining to be comfortable. Alternatively, you can snag the for $44, usually $70, saving you about $26.

Not a fan of slim fit? No problem. You can spring for the for $48 instead of $70 or the for $43 instead of $70 — both styles are also available in Big & Tall sizes.

Either way, these are some excellent deals on jeans and beyond. You can shop now without waiting for the big event and without even leaving your home. Jeans are pretty easy to shop for as long as you know your preferred sizes. If you don’t want jeans at all, there are also , , , and . So, take your pick.

We’re not exactly sure how long these early offers will last. They could still be available on July 16 and July 17, the official Prime Day dates, but don’t count on that. If you’re interested in anything, you should shop earlier rather than later.