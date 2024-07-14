These stylish Vince chinos are 50% off for early Prime deal

Good style doesn’t come cheap. At least, that’s usually the case without incredible deals. But thanks to early Prime Day offers, you can grab these slick Vince Men’s Dobby Chinos for 50% off. On a typical day, you’d pay $265. Right now, you can get them for $121 and save $144 at Neiman Marcus. These mid-rise pants are full-length with a slim fit through straight legs. They hug your legs and look great without being too restrictive on movement. Plus, they match casual or professional styles — any outfit, it’s your choice. While you’re over there, you might also want to look for a matching shirt.

Why you should shop this early Prime Deal on the Vince Dobby Chino pants

First, these pants look great and come in a wide variety of sizes. Vince has been around since the early 2000s if you didn’t know. The brand’s designs hail from the great city of Los Angeles and are “crafted with intricate detailing” and espouse the company’s “luxury fundamentals” infused with Californian spirit.

Recommended Videos

As for why you should shop for this deal early, You’d be forgiven for thinking you should wait until the official event on July 16 and 17. The deals haven’t been as steep in recent years, with many early Prime Day offers that are more enticing and at lower prices than the main event stuff. It’s up to you whether you want to wait, but many of these early deals will only be available for a limited time, including this one. It’s also a solid example of how all retailers participate in the big sales events, and you should look elsewhere, not just Amazon. For comparison, Amazon is offering a similar deal at 50% off, but the price , slightly more expensive. Although, you might want to shop at Amazon instead if you have a gift card.

This is a superb deal on a flattering pair of chinos that will surely boost your wardrobe. They’re machine-wash-friendly and have a mid-rise design. They are full-length, stretching down to your footwear if you pick the right length and size. A button and zip enclosure keep them tight on your waist, and there are belt loops.

Vince clothing is usually available at a premium. Take a look at the catalog on Neiman Marcus, and you’ll see right away that most of its apparel doesn’t come cheap. But these chinos are available for $121, which is $144 off or over 50%. What a deal.