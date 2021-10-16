  1. Fashion & Style
Stitch Fix Offering Threads Sported by Professional Athletes

Marquise Goodwin and Kyle Pitts in Fairlane sports jackets.
Want to sport what NFL athletes are rocking these days? Have you always found it tough to squeeze into standard brands? Stitch Fix and apparel partners Artefact and Fairlane have got you covered. 

While the vast majority of the menswear brands only include standard fitting sport coats in sizes small to XXL, Stitch Fix now offers a wider breadth of sizes and silhouette combos, including short, regular, and tall fits across extra small to 3XL sizes. Short and 3XL fits and sizes can be rare finds in textiles. To better serve men with these builds, Stitch Fix leveraged data-centric innovations to perfect sports jackets from two of its exclusive brands: Artefact and Fairlane. The clothing subscription service also recruited three NFL athletes — Fred Warner, Kyle Pitts, and Marquise Goodwin — to partner with Stitch Fix to design threads that fit their style and shoulders.

“My build makes it particularly difficult to find sports jackets that fit well without feeling restrictive and can match my on-the-go lifestyle,” Pitts said in an email. “These reimagined sports jackets have a lot of unique features that make them ultra comfortable, such as extra stretch in the material and added width across the back for greater reach, which is ideal for me.”

Stitch Fix took a unique approach to sizing, and leveraged data to tackle sizing frustrations, no matter the body type. After launching its first iteration, feedback revealed that sleeve lengths were too long and shoulder width was too wide. The team applied this data to newer styles to improve the fit for the second iteration that Goodwin, Pitts, and Warner are now rocking. 

For Fairlane jackets, this includes a more streamlined and proportional lapel shape, more ease across the back for maximum reach and (rear) double vent styling for comfort. With Artefact blazers, Stitch removed shoulder pads for an easier, more relaxed feel, added distinct, butterfly (inner) half-lining to minimize bulkiness, and used Ponte knit fabric for comfort while maintaining sleek style. 

These changes led to higher client satisfaction according to client responses. And the jackets look sharp, too, according to Pitts. 

“When I shared the campaign on social, former teammates definitely took notice,” the Falcons tight end said. 

Stitch Fix is launching an exclusive online shop featuring these player-worn Artefact and Fairlane sports jackets. This curated site pairs this must-have style with new items to show how men can incorporate these enviable looks into everyday lives. 

Remember too: Pitts is only a rookie in this campaign, so there’s much to look forward to.

“There’s more to come with this Stitch Fix campaign, so keep an eye on my social as we roll out more sports jacket style inspo’ from this collaboration,” Pitts said.

