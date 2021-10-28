  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How to Cancel Stitch Fix

By
stitch fix clothes folded and spread out on the floor.

There’s lots to love about Stitch Fix, the personalized styling service and retailer that makes customized outfit choices for you with just a few clicks based on your style profile. But sometimes, your style goes in a different direction and your tastes change, and you might be wondering how to cancel Stitch Fix. With Stitch Fix, you can cancel any time, first and foremost, so there’s the good news.

And if you’ve never taken the site’s style quiz and created a custom profile, it’s definitely more than a solid way to nail your tastes and preferences, with selections tailored to your life. But between Stitch Fix’s varied costs, varied styles, and perhaps a desire to return to shopping consistently for yourself rather than receiving a regular or semi-regular style shipment, sometimes, canceling Stitch Fix is the best move for your wardrobe and wallet.

If you’ve been wondering how to cancel Stitch Fix, use these tips to sort out your account with minimal hassle.

Related Guides

How to Cancel Your Stitch Fix

There are a few different ways to stop receiving Stitch Fix shipments, all of which come down to the unique nature of the service. For instance: You might be signed up to receive monthly shipments of essentially a new outfit each time around (often including footwear, pants, and multiple items for your top half, from shirting to knitwear to lightweight outerwear).

First, determine whether it’s only a matter of rescheduling your Stitch Fix delivery or changing the frequency of your shipments (you can select them to arrive every month, every other month, once a quarter, and so on). If you’ve determined that you do indeed want to cancel your Stitch Fix account, rather than reschedule delivery or change the frequency of your deliveries from the style service, here’s what to do.

  • Sign into your account and in the FAQ section, search “Cancel anytime” (the FAQ header is on the top right of the page)
  • From there, you can skip or pause your deliveries (pausing might be ideal, as it allows you to reactive your Stitch Fix deliveries when you choose)
  • As Stitch Fix tells it when canceling, “All you need to do is make sure you don’t have any Fixes scheduled.” If a Stitch Fix delivery and curation is in process, you might not have the option to cancel the delivery once the styling fee has been charged. If you don’t have automatic deliveries set up, it’s noticeably easier to cancel a shipment
  • Through this process, you can cancel a single delivery or all automatic deliveries. Keep in mind that Stitch Fix customer service can assist with any specific questions or issues, too

Recommendations for Canceling Stitch Fix

stitch fix box with a yellow patterned background.

When canceling Stitch Fix, it seems to be easiest to sit down and sign in to your account on a desktop computer or laptop, in terms of ease of navigation, managing your delivery schedule, and more. Of course, Stitch Fix customer service can assist with any issues along the way, but when in doubt, sit down at a computer to get the full lay of the land.

As another caveat, be sure you don’t have a Stitch Fix delivery currently in progress, one that’s being worked on by a stylist, as you likely won’t be able to cancel it without the added step of customer service outreach. Shipping and returns are always free with Stitch Fix, and you only pay for what you keep in each monthly shipment, however.

Additionally, you can always pause or skip deliveries, in effect temporarily putting a hold on your account, if easier. If you decide you’d like to return to Stitch Fix, you only need to sign back into your account and go through the reactivation process.

Editors' Recommendations

Need a New Laptop for Work and Play? Don’t Miss This INCREDIBLE Dell XPS 13 Deal

dell xps 13 laptop deal october 2021 lifestyle feature

This Could Be Your Last Chance to Buy This Top-Rated $30 Air Fryer

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer on Counter

10 Best Steak Knife Sets for Your Kitchen

Viking Steakhouse Pakka Wood Steak Knife 7-Piece Set

Order Up an Exclusive October Scare, The Best of Dark Terrors

the best of dark terrors

The Best Cold-Weather Sleeping Bags for Winter Camping

UFC 267 Breakdown — Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira Rumble in the Desert

Get cher' mitts ready... Glover Texeira (pictured) meets up with Jan Blachowicz for UFC 267 Saturday in Las Vegas.

How To Make Delicious Chinese ‘Red-Braised’ Pork Belly

Umamicart Red-Braised Pork with Vegetables and Rice.

Hoodies Versus Sweatshirt: Style Differences Explained

Three young men in hoodies sitting on wall.

This INSANE Deal Drops $400 Off the MYX Total Body Fitness System

MYX II Plus stationary Star Trac bike with weights in white color.

How to Cancel Sling TV

Sling TV Logo

Ultimate Denim Guide: How to Wear Jeans Based on Style and Wash in 2021

guide to mens jeans styles cuts on best style featured image

9 Best Meatball Recipes From Apps to Entrees

best meatball recipe

The Best Long-Sleeve Shirts for Men To Wear All Fall and Winter

Man wearing long sleeve shirt with wall background.