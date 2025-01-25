 Skip to main content
Shoes in the washing machine? Here’s how to wash shoes safely and quickly

A guide on how to wash shoes

By
person cleaning shoe sole
Huy Le/Unsplash / Unsplash

Keeping your shoes in top shape is more than just for a clean appearance. Having washed and neat footwear helps them last longer and avoid foot problems. From odor to blisters, many issues can arise with unkempt shoes. With bacteria that can stick to your footwear and travel throughout your home, keeping your shoes clean from the inside and out can help lower the chance of catching a series of ailments.

Although cleaning your shoes by hand is the most common and popular option, it’s not always the most time-effective. Between hand washing your footwear one by one and letting them air dry, you could be out of your favorite shoes for some time. Besides the loss of time, hand-washing only ensures your shoes are as clean as the work you put into them. This could mean missing a few parts inside or outside and still being left with stains and marks. With the following steps and care, you can learn how to wash shoes in your washing machine for a pristine look in one wash cycle. 

How often should you wash your shoes?

person sitting and putting on shoe
Black Jiracheep/Unsplash / Unsplash

While the exact frequency of each wash depends on your usage, there are a few standard guidelines to be aware of. For shoes you wear daily, you’ll likely need to wash them around every two to four weeks. Those who frequently wear running or training shoes should give them a rinse around every 200 miles. Although these guidelines depend on each user, you should consider washing your shoes after any extreme dirt or stain to prevent them from setting into the fabric. Having a regular schedule for your shoes will help your outfits look in top shape and prevent bacteria or infections from entering your home or growing inside your shoes. 

How to safely wash your shoes in the washing machine

two sneakrs in the washing machine
Andrey Matveev/Unsplash / Unsplash

Although washing your shoes helps save time, not all footwear types can be thrown into the wash. Shoes made out of suede, leather, rubber, and vinyl should avoid the washing machine to avoid damaging them or your wash. As well, any type of athletic shoe that has metal or rubber cleats should be washed by hand for gentler care. Any shoe that comes with intricate or delicate work like embroidery, silk, or embellishments should be handled by a professional for the best cleaning possible. 

Just as with hand washing your shoes, you’ll want to remove your laces to prevent them from getting caught or tangled inside the machine. You can place your laces in a separate mesh garment bag if you prefer to clean them in the washing machine. Unless stated otherwise by the care instructions, remove your insoles to prevent them from getting damaged in the machine. Remove any large or obvious chunks of dirt or mud from the soles with a brush or old toothbrush. After removing dirt, mud, laces, and insoles, put your shows into a mesh laundry bag and throw them into the wash. When washing your shoes, add them to a load with old towels or heavy items. This will help balance your load and will help avoid any staining that can leak from newer clothing or items onto the shoes. Set your machine to a delicate and cold water cycle. Set your machine to slow or no spin, if possible, to prevent your footwear from tumbling around the drum. Use liquid detergent or pods when washing your shoes, as powder detergent can stick to them and remain undissolved. 

Reinsert your insoles once you’ve removed your shoes from the wash and mesh bag. To dry your footwear, you can air dry them in a spot with lots of sunlight or use an internal drying rack inside your dryer if available. Add paper towels or rags inside the shoe to help keep your shoe’s shape and absorb excess moisture. 

Keeping your shoes clean every day

man putting on and tying shoes
Adiel Gavish/Unsplash / Unsplash

Even though washing your shoes in the machine is an easy way to clean up your footwear, there are small steps you can take each day to keep them in the best shape possible. Rotating your footwear daily helps reduce a pair’s wear and tear and can also help your shoes breathe and dry before their next use. Constant usage can promote odor and sweat, creating different forms of bacteria. For surface-level stains, use a damp cloth to wipe away dirt before it settles into your fabric and becomes more stubborn to remove. For any specialty fabric, use a protectant spray to help add another layer over delicate materials like leather or suede. As an extra step, investing in deodorant balls or occasionally adding baking powder to your shoe’s footbed can help remove the occasional odor. Shoe disinfectant or sprays can help disguise odors quickly. While these steps won’t entirely prevent stains or dirt from landing on your shoes, they can help extend their life and wash frequency.

