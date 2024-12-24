Stitch-Fix releases their 2025 style forecast with 2 style trends to stick to

Table of Contents Table of Contents Travel comfort For the love of denim

As we head into 2025, we look ahead to see what the new year will bring us and what we will leave behind in 2024. Of course, we make resolutions and renew hope that the “travel more, work less” or the “sleep more, worry less” staples will actually come to fruition. We make new commitments to financial responsibility. We don’t know about you, but there is little chance that any of those will differ for us because the calendar flips over. But we love a promising outlook for the new year, and this year’s style trends are one of the places we love to look. Stitch-Fix is a staple in our industry as it revolutionized the easy way to elevate your style. And with their reach with their clients, they have their finger on the pulse of what YOU want to see in the new year. The Stitch-Fix Style Forecast has dropped, and two things stuck out to us that will be huge in 2025.

Travel comfort

Maybe the “travel more, work less” thing is going to actually happen. One of the things you will see more of in 2025 is the explosion of travel wear. Of course, the industry isn’t new to this idea, as wrinkle-free shirts and stain-resistant pants have made travel a little easier for a while now. But this year, the trend will lean harder towards the elevated athleisure that started to emerge in 2024. You will see things like hybrid pants and luxury sneakers begin to appear at the airport. As a matter of fact, that may mean that you are going to start seeing fewer pajamas and slippers on the plane and more smart casual looks. We can only hope.

For the love of denim

Welcome back to the Denim Dan look. 2025 will see the resurgence of the love of denim. We know what you are thinking: denim never went anywhere, we have always loved it, and jeans are one of your top wardrobe staples. We know, and we agree. But this year, we are going to see the all-denim look. Contrasting washes and colors will make up a deep denim ensemble that shows style, sophistication, and a laid-back and casual demeanor. Jeans, a denim button-up, and a jean jacket or overshirt will be the look of the transition months when it is too hot for coats and too cold for shorts. Wear them down with sneakers or dress them up with chelseas.

Stitch-Fix 2025 Style Forcast