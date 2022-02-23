Stitch Fix Reviews: What Actual, Verified Customers Think

There are plenty of places you can start your search if you want to upgrade your wardrobe, including a subscription service like Stitch Fix — it’s wildly popular, which is why there are more than a few Stitch Fix reviews to guide you. Stitch Fix hits a lot of the right notes stylish guys everywhere are looking for since it’s both a clothing subscription service and your own personalized style guide.

Stitch Fix costs vary from month to month, and they also vary based on your personal style preferences. Once you’ve taken your Stitch Fix Style Quiz, the fun begins: The Stitch Fix team picks out menswear and gear they think you’ll love, all from a variety of menswear categories that run the gamut from more casual athleisure styles to printed shirts and business casual looks. Truly, you could say there’s something for everyone at Stitch Fix. Plenty of Stitch Fix reviews sing the praises of the company, which also offers women’s style options.

Its menswear assortment includes more than 1,000 brands, such as casual daily style purveyors like Marine Layer and footwear giants like Nike and Vans. For good measure, you can get designer clothing from companies like Scotch & Soda, laidback loungewear from Public Rec, and preppy staples from Vineyard Vines. It’s this variety and versatility, plus the customizable nature of the subscription service — pay for what you keep and choose your shipment frequency — that’s led to plenty of positive Stitch Fix reviews. Let’s take a look at what real customers think and see for ourselves, shall we?

What Real Customers Have to Say About Stitch Fix

It seems that customers fall in love with Stitch Fix right off the bat. Reviewer Josh of Fresno said his first box “was exactly what I was hoping for,” specifically calling out “styles that I would not have chosen on my own, but look great, fit well, and freshen up my existing wardrobe.”

Other reviewers pointed to the ease of using the service itself, with one reviewer noting that it takes the “thinking” out of getting dressed by sending along looks that help you get dressed in style from head to toe. Indeed, each Stitch Fix shipment usually includes footwear, pants or shorts, and shirts, plus a jacket or blazer based on your preferred style needs.

The more you use Stitch Fix, customers note, the better it gets at dialing in on your personal style according to taste, looks, wearability, and even price. Some reviewers were quick to point out that Stitch Fix can, at times, get pricey — this makes sense when you consider the designer names and the quantity of clothing being offered.

However, given the high level of customization available, a California-based reviewer called out the fact that you can request more moderately priced items, a helpful touch that can get you the best bang for your buck from head to toe.

It also appears, judging from Stitch Fix reviews, that stylists take your notes into account: One customer was very pleased to receive a nice blazer, by special request, for an upcoming meeting.

Another reviewer called out the fact that “the box comes with styling tips, which takes the guessing out of putting together the outfits.” On the whole, most Stitch Fix reviews were positive and came from satisfied customers (of which you might be one soon).

If this sounds like something you can use, get started with Stitch Fix sooner rather than later.

Editors' Recommendations