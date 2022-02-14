What is Stitch Fix? Unpacking the Clothing Subscription Box

Subscription boxes are consistently popular. It’s fun to have something picked out for you show up each month and often feels like a kind of gift to yourself. A clothing subscription box can be fun and practical all at once, which is why Stitch Fix is so instantly appealing. Stitch Fix works as a kind of personalized styling service. It takes into account your preferences and dressing habits once you fill in the Stitch Fix Style Quiz, and then sends stuff it thinks you’d love.

It’s well-priced too as you only pay for the items you want to keep, meaning you don’t have to worry about paying excessively for clothing you don’t want or need. Still not sure if it’s for you? Read on and we’ll guide you through what you need to know.

Try Stitch Fix Now

What is Stitch Fix?

Stitch Fix calls itself “your online personal stylist” for good reason. Sign up and take the style quiz, and Stitch Fix selects items from its huge inventory, that it thinks you’ll like. All items are picked by a team of experts based on what they think might work best for you. Everything is considered including your personal aesthetic, your style, your budget, plus where you plan on attending. It accounts for the office, an active lifestyle, along with a look you might want on a date or night out.

Despite being considered a subscription box, there’s no subscription required. You simply get sent a Stitch Fix box when required. It includes one full outfit from footwear to pants and shirts. From there, you can try them out and see what you like most. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about driving to a store, dealing with other customers or pesky staff, and you get to try everything on from the comfort of your own home. What more could you want?

What brands are included?

Stitch Fix includes thousands of big-name and popular brands. These include Nike, Under Armour, Levi’s, Vans, Ralph Lauren, and many more household names. That way, you get the best range of choices without needing to leave your home.

Sizes range from XS to 3XL too so there’s something for every body shape. The best Stitch Fix outfits cater well to a variety of different needs thanks to including so many varied brands.

Why do I need Stitch Fix?

Stitch Fix is a lot better than going to a store. With plenty of variety, there’s simply no need to go between different stores to see what’s best for you. Plus, you get the benefit of support from experts in the fashion field. Also, Stitch Fix will always match your budget thanks to offering clothes ranging from as low as $10 up to $500 so there’s something for everyone. The reasons for Stitch Fix are pretty great, simply put.

Try Stitch Fix Now

Editors' Recommendations